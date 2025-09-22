Search
Digital Asset Investments Netted $1.9B Before the Market Tumbled

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Digital asset investments inflows meet with mixed market sentiment.

Digital asset product investment inflows soared to $1.9 billion last week. | Credit: Photo by Jie Zhao/Corbis via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Crypto investment product AUM figures have hit $40.4 billion so far in 2025.
  • Bitcoin ETFs command $152.31 billion in net assets; Ethereum ETFs hold $29.64 billion.
  • Crypto markets shed $1.7 billion in liquidity over the past 24 hours.

Digital asset investment products rallied behind the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate cut last week and pulled in over $1.9 billion in net inflows.

Though with over $1.7 billion in liquidity wiped from the crypto market over the past 24 hours, this bullish momentum may be lost.

Billions Before the Fall

As per the latest CoinShares report , digital asset investments tallied over $1.9 billion in net inflows last week.

This brings the total assets under management (AuM) to a year-to-date (YTD) high of $40.4 billion, which the report says puts 2025’s market on track to slightly outpace 2024’s $48.6 billion in inflows.

Digital asset investment weekly flows. | Source: CoinShares.

The report notes that the “hawkish” rate cut spurred significant investor confidence, mostly among institutional participants.

Regionally, the U.S. was as dominant as ever, with $1.8 billion in inflows. It was followed by Germany’s $51.6 million, Switzerland’s $47.3 million, and Brazil’s $9.3 million.

Hong Kong posted outflows of $3.1 million.

Bitcoin products were dominant last week, capturing $977 million.

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows represent $886.65 million of this figure. Short BTC products saw outflows of $3.5 million, dropping their total AuM down to a multi-year low of $83 million.

Ethereum also performed well, netting $772 million in inflows. Of this figure, U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs represent $556.92 million. ETH YTD inflows have hit a historic $12.6 billion, bringing AuM to an all-time high of $40.3 billion.

Solana (SOL) products saw weekly inflows of $127.3 million, as did Ripple XRP with $69.4 million.

The Dip

Despite the performance, crypto markets suffered a gigantic $1.7 billion liquidation over the past 24 hours,

The market dip, which has knocked 3.76% of the total crypto market cap, will rock the confidence of some investors, but it’ll also inspire others to invest more.

However, these developments have proven favorable for those banking on an altcoin season in 2025, as now the index is at 65 thanks to BTC’s underperformance against the alt market.

