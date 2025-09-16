First US Spot XRP and Dogecoin ETFs To Begin Trading This Week, Analysts Say

Key Takeaways
The long wait for more crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may soon be over.
Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP are poised to become the first cryptocurrencies after Bitcoin and Ethereum to receive ETF listings in the United States, with trading expected to begin as early as Thursday.
ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart confirmed that the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) and the Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) are scheduled to list on Sept. 18, following a short delay from their initial Sept. 12 target.
Both products were filed under a single prospectus, which also included TRUMP and BONK ETFs—though no launch date has been set for those.
Developed by REX Shares in partnership with Osprey Funds, the ETFs will allow investors to gain exposure to DOGE and XRP through standard brokerage accounts, sidestepping the need for crypto wallets or direct exchange holdings.
Shares will trade on major U.S. platforms like the NYSE or Nasdaq, making the tokens more accessible to traditional investors.
Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, which went through a protracted approval process under the Securities Act of 1933, these funds leverage the Investment Company Act of 1940, commonly known as the “40 Act.”
The framework provides a streamlined path for products that include enhanced investor protections around custody, governance, and transparency—features regulators view favorably.
The ETFs will hold XRP directly while using a Cayman Islands subsidiary to manage exposure, capped at 25% of assets.
They may also use derivatives to supplement spot tracking, aligning with U.S. tax rules for regulated investment companies.
The SEC’s willingness to greenlight products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum underscores growing institutional demand for altcoin exposure.
XRP and DOGE are merely the first in line: more than 90 ETF filings tied to other cryptocurrencies, including Avalanche and Litecoin, remain under review.
Analysts expect decisions on some of these as early as October, with approval odds running as high as 95%.
If successful, the XRP and DOGE ETFs could pave the way for billions in new inflows, potentially fueling broader adoption of altcoin-based investment products.