Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / First US Spot XRP and Dogecoin ETFs To Begin Trading This Week, Analysts Say
News
3 min read

First US Spot XRP and Dogecoin ETFs To Begin Trading This Week, Analysts Say

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs set to launch Sept. 18, giving investors regulated access to the altcoins via U.S. exchanges.

First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs set to launch Sept. 18, giving investors regulated access to the altcoins via U.S. exchanges. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • The first XRP and DOGE ETFs could debut as early as Thursday.
  • Filed under the 1940 Act, the funds bypass traditional ETF approval hurdles.
  • More than 90 altcoin-focused ETF applications remain pending with the SEC.

The long wait for more crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) may soon be over.

Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP are poised to become the first cryptocurrencies after Bitcoin and Ethereum to receive ETF listings in the United States, with trading expected to begin as early as Thursday.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Slated for Launch

ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart confirmed that the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) and the Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) are scheduled to list on Sept. 18, following a short delay from their initial Sept. 12 target.

Both products were filed under a single prospectus, which also included TRUMP and BONK ETFs—though no launch date has been set for those.

Developed by REX Shares in partnership with Osprey Funds, the ETFs will allow investors to gain exposure to DOGE and XRP through standard brokerage accounts, sidestepping the need for crypto wallets or direct exchange holdings.

Shares will trade on major U.S. platforms like the NYSE or Nasdaq, making the tokens more accessible to traditional investors.

Why These ETFs Are Different

Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs, which went through a protracted approval process under the Securities Act of 1933, these funds leverage the Investment Company Act of 1940, commonly known as the “40 Act.”

The framework provides a streamlined path for products that include enhanced investor protections around custody, governance, and transparency—features regulators view favorably.

The ETFs will hold XRP directly while using a Cayman Islands subsidiary to manage exposure, capped at 25% of assets.

They may also use derivatives to supplement spot tracking, aligning with U.S. tax rules for regulated investment companies.

A Gateway for Altcoins

The SEC’s willingness to greenlight products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum underscores growing institutional demand for altcoin exposure.

XRP and DOGE are merely the first in line: more than 90 ETF filings tied to other cryptocurrencies, including Avalanche and Litecoin, remain under review.

Analysts expect decisions on some of these as early as October, with approval odds running as high as 95%.

If successful, the XRP and DOGE ETFs could pave the way for billions in new inflows, potentially fueling broader adoption of altcoin-based investment products.

Recommended Secure Partners
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Japan is a major competitor in the global crypto race.
    Crypto
    August 6, 2025 12:02 PM

    Japan Could Approve an XRP ETF Before the US, Thanks to Its Largest Bank: SBI Holdings

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    SEC’s New Crypto ETF Listing Rule Explained: Why It’s a Big Deal for Altcoin ETFs
    Crypto
    July 1, 2025 9:02 AM

    XRP, Solana ETFs Have 95% Chance of SEC Approval This Year, Experts Say

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    SEC delays ETF decisions for XRP, DOGE, and ETH amid ongoing uncertainty over crypto’s regulatory classification.
    Crypto
    May 21, 2025 12:46 PM

    Crypto Industry Left Waiting Again as SEC Delays XRP, Dogecoin, and ETH ETF Decisions

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!