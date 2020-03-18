Meghan Markle & ‘Simply’ Harry’s Malibu Shopping Spree Foiled by Trump

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. earlier this month after fulfilling the last of their royal duties.

Coronavirus has left Harry isolated in Canada, though Meghan was able to travel to the U.S. to visit family – and go shopping for a Malibu dream home.

Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau just took away that option too.

It looks as though Meghan Markle and “Simply” Harry will have to wait to buy their million-dollar Malibu dream home.

News that the United States and Canada have decided to close the world’s longest border to all non-essential traffic has put the brakes on Meghan Markle’s plan to exploit Prince Harry’s family for her own ends.

For now, at least.

As poor Prince Harry finds himself holed up in a country halfway around the world from all of his friends and family while the coronavirus wreaks havoc, he surely has to be questioning his judgment.

President Trump messes with ‘American Princess’ Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle was President Trump’s favorite “American princess.” But even Trump didn’t take long to learn the truth about Meghan after she badmouthed him:

I didn’t know that she was nasty.

Don’t worry, Mr. President. You’re not the only one to be duped by Meghan Markle. Ask poor Trevor Engelson or Cory Vitiello!

But the tables have turned.

How long this ban on non-essential traffic between the United States and Canada is going to last is anyone’s guess. Prime minister Trudeau said this when he addressed the situation:

Travelers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism. In both our countries, we’re encouraging people to stay home. Essential travel will continue.

Wait, does dinner with Jennifer Lopez count as essential travel? Or maybe public appearances at a private banking summit?

No? In that case, the fake Hollywood royals are out of luck for the time being!

It’s Netflix and chill for Harry, while William holds the family together

While Prince Harry does whatever it is that he does in his private mansion in Canada, his brother Prince William is tasked with holding down the fort for their grandmother and father in the face of a country beleaguered by the coronavirus.

Never mind, though, Harry. This is the kind of responsibility that you and Meghan wanted to run away from. Thank goodness you managed to catch that flight before this all became an issue!

Imagine if poor Meghan had been forced to spend more time with the evil, nasty family that’s essentially providing her with the credentials to be somebody and make hundreds of millions of dollars?

Yet I doubt even the coronavirus travel ban will stop someone like Meghan Markle from getting her way.

After all, she’s gone from a Z-list actress to snaring British royalty and exploiting the royal family.

You don’t get that far without having a few tricks up your sleeve.

