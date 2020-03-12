No, Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Weren’t ‘Forced Out’ of Royal Family

Advertisement

Despite reports by one U.S.-based royal commentator to the contrary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not “forced out” of the royal family.

Fans of the Sussex power couple have been quick to grasp at straws to maintain their naive view of Meghan and Harry.

Harry and Meghan wanted to have their cake and eat it too.

It sounds cliché to warn that you can’t have your cake and eat it too. But it doesn’t seem like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are familiar with this English proverb.

And I don’t think their defenders are either. Why else would they go to such bizarre lengths to justify their behavior?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were not ‘forced out’ of the royal family

Let’s get one thing out of the way. The royal family did not force Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out. Anyone who believes that is delusional.

Members of the British royal family must abide by longstanding standards and meet particular expectations. Harry and Meghan didn’t want to live by them.

It’s quite simple. Members of the royal family must not exploit their position to earn money from outside sources. This is why the Queen, as popular as she is, has a net worth of under $500 million. She isn’t poor by any stretch, but that’s far less than her brand could command.

When journalists like Omid Scobie claim that Harry and Meghan had to step back because they had no other choice, they’re wrong.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a choice. And they chose to step back from their royal duties.

We already know that the life of a member of the royal family isn’t all that taxing. They’re essentially paid millions of dollars every year for doing nothing more than attending events, shaking hands, and talking to people.

Meghan and Harry wanted to be ‘financially independent’

This is key in any discussion about Harry and Meghan. They wanted more freedom – and they wanted financial independence.

Financial independence means they wanted to be free to exploit their position as members of the royal family for personal monetary gain.

When we see some of the offers that are reported to be waiting for them, it’s not difficult to see why they want to go down this route.

Americans just don’t get it

The U.S. audience seems unable to grasp how the royal family actually works. That extends beyond Meghan Markle fans to some sections of the “mainstream” media.

They can’t wrap their heads around the fact that Harry and Meghan are responsible for their own decisions. They opted for money and fame in the U.S.

It doesn’t fit the American media’s pro-Meghan narrative to acknowledge that she and Harry are primarily concerned with getting rich.

They could have remained part of the royal family. This would have seen them continue their ridiculously relaxed working lives as royals while enjoying financial circumstances similar to those of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

(The Queen has reportedly told Prince Harry that he is welcome back at any time.)

The other option was to abandon their royal duties and fend for themselves.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s goal is to earn millions – or even billions – of dollars. They hoped to do this by trading on their royal positions for personal gain.

That may be acceptable to American audiences, but the Queen was never going to allow that to happen.

