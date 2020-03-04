Meghan Markle Is a Preposterous Mascot for International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is fast approaching. This day (March 8th) celebrates the political, cultural, social, and economic achievements of women all over the world.

Five thousand Brits were asked who they believe is the most inspirational woman, with Meghan Markle coming out on top.

If Meghan Markle is an inspirational figure for young women, what exactly are they aspiring to be?

As International Women’s Day rolls around every March, I take time to honor the women who have been inspirational to me. Meghan Markle is never on that list.

Why would she be? Her fame is built on the very thing that women have been fighting against for decades.

Reliance on men.

Media coverage is more influential today than its ever been

A recent survey asked 5,000 British women who they believe to be the most inspiring woman. You would think that we’d see mention of Jane Austen, one of the first modern-era feminists and a hugely influential author.

What about Emmeline Pankhurst? The head of the British Suffragette movement was a political activist long before Greta Thunberg. Or even Rosalind Franklin?

No, none of these pioneers made the list. They rarely do.

The top three in the vote are Meghan Markle, Greta Thunberg, and Rihanna. Oh, and Katie Price was given an honorable mention as well.

As we head into 2020, it’s clear to me that women still have a long way to go.

Let’s look at what Meghan Markle has accomplished

Since Meghan Markle tops this list, let’s have a look at the foundation upon which she has built her fame and brand.

Back in 2004, Meghan was a nobody. She was an actress with a small one-episode role as a nurse in a soap opera.

One thing I’ve always said about Meghan is that she’s cunning. If you’re not getting the breaks on your own, find an influential man. Enter actor and producer Trevor Engelson.

But even smarter than finding a man who can help your career is knowing when to cut him loose.

Once Meghan landed her role in Suits, she became something of a minor celebrity. She dumped her new husband “out of the blue” and sent back her wedding and engagement rings in the post.

Classy, indeed! I’m already feeling inspired by her.

Next up? Access to higher levels of society

A year after she FedEx-ed poor Trevor his rings back, Meghan had begun dating celebrity chef Cory Vitiello.

Owner of one of Toronto’s trendiest restaurants, Vitiello was Meghan’s gateway to the social elite. Charity galas and other social events attended by high society followed.

Remember, though: It’s all about knowing when to cut someone loose if you see an opportunity to level up.

Meghan Markle broke up with Cory Vitiello the same month that Prince Harry asked for her phone number at one of these social events. Coincidence, I’m sure.

The rest is history.

If Meghan Markle is what women aspire to be, then we’re doing it wrong

Meghan has managed to use her looks and intelligence to work her way up the social ladder.

Well done!

But she wouldn’t be where she is without the help of the various men in her life. And she certainly wouldn’t be topping any lists of inspirational women.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.