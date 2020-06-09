What astounds me about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is the sheer entitlement they display in demanding that things go exactly as they want. | Source: Ben STANSALL / AFP

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

An ex-royal family security expert demonstrates that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had everything they say they want. But they threw it away.
Author: Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey
  • Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K., the topics of privacy and security have been major talking points.
  • A former royal security expert doesn’t think the couple will ever get the privacy they desire in the U.S.
  • He reveals why they should have stayed on Vancouver Island.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left Britain after citing their treatment by the media and a desire to raise their son in a safer environment, they had the support of a lot of people.

The media can be pretty full-on. So when Meghan and Harry announced they were moving to Vancouver Island, you could at least understand the thinking behind it.

The island has a population of less than a million people, yet it’s not so far away from mainland North America as to be too remote.

The problem is, living their lives in such a relaxed and private environment was never their intention.

The whining about media intrusion and privacy issues was just an excuse

Harry and Meghan don’t want to avoid the spotlight – they just want to exploit it on their own terms. | Source: FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock.com

It’s all too clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not leave the U.K. due to privacy concerns. Harry’s tear-jerking statement about how he suffers flashbacks whenever a camera goes off nearby is nonsense.

They’ve ditched the U.K. and headed to Los Angeles, the capital of paparazzi and media.

Why? Because privacy isn’t the problem. Making money and exploiting their royal status is the main aim.

A former royal security expert confirms what we’ve always known

Simon Morgan is a former royal protection officer, and speaking to Us Weekly, he commented on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s current situation:

They were very much [in] a secure environment where they were, you know, they had kind of a regular routine and a footprint kind of there and obviously various levels of support. But then, you know, to make the move to L.A. kind of puts you very much in the spotlight.

On Vancouver Island, they had everything they “wanted.” But they threw it away anyway. Is it just me, or shouldn’t this be easy enough for even the most starry-eyed Meghan Markle fan to work out?

How a couple can complain about paparazzi only to move to the epicenter of media coverage is beyond me. And now they’re complaining about drones and the media in the U.S. trying to cover their every move?

Seriously?

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry need to follow the lead of their celebrity friends

Look, no one likes being followed or photographed when they’re not at their best. But it comes with the territory of being a celebrity. You know, the status you crave because it allows you to make millions of dollars and have people pander to your ego?

What astounds me about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is the sheer entitlement they display in demanding that things go exactly as they want.

They desire the media attention that will help them fund their lifestyle, but only on their terms. They’ve even gone as far as banning communication with any outlets that don’t provide the type of coverage they want!

Is this couple for real?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle need to learn to play the media game

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have to learn to work with the media. | Source: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

For someone who’s been involved in the entertainment industry for as long as she has, Meghan Markle flat-out sucks at playing the game. She really hasn’t got a clue.

Simon Morgan sums it up perfectly when he says:

The more you withdraw, the more people want to know what you’re up to. There just becomes that fascination.

This couldn’t be more on the money.

Trying to dictate the narrative by issuing threats and media bans won’t work. Those tactics never have.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have to learn to work with the media and accept that the content won’t be to their liking on occasion.

When that happens, you just take a look at your collection of Brandon Maxwell dresses at $2,000 a throw – not to mention your $350,000 engagement ring – and realize you have to roll with the punches now and then.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth for CCN.com.

Last modified: June 9, 2020 4:55 PM UTC

Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey

I'm a full-time royal & entertainment commentator at CCN. I've had my opinions and links to my work on the royal family featured by outlets such as The Daily Mail, International Business Times, and The Express. Reach me at aubrey.hansen@ccn.com

