Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Tabloid Blacklist Will Backfire Hilariously

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told four British newspapers that they would no longer cooperate with them.

This only makes it likelier that the tabloids run gossip-based stories about the couple.

It’s just the latest attempt to enhance the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new “common people” branding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t want a quiet life. Yesterday, they sent a letter to four British tabloids: the Sun, the Daily Mail, the Mirror, and the Daily Express. The couple ceremoniously announced they would no longer respond to inquiries from journalists from these papers.

The reason? They accused these titles of publishing “distorted, false, or invasive” stories about them. They claimed that the reporting comes with “a real human cost” that “affects every corner of society.”

Ironically, Harry and Meghan are giving the four U.K. tabloids a bigger excuse to publish articles about them that are even more baseless. And given that there’s no chance that British tabloids will ever stop writing about British royals, their letter comes across as another stunt intended to embellish their new “common people” brand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Cut the Cord

It’s no secret that Harry and Meghan have a major beef with the British press. Meghan is in the process of suing the Mail on Sunday, alleging that the paper unlawfully published a private letter of hers.

Yesterday, this ongoing feud sunk to a new low. In their letter to the editors of the four British tabloids, Harry and Meghan announced:

Please note that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team.

In the same letter, Harry and Meghan claim that they’re ending cooperation because the tabloids’ reporting is all-too-often “based on a lie.”

This is a big mistake. They’ve cut the papers’ access to the most reliable source of truth about Harry and Meghan: themselves. The couple has done the one thing guaranteed to ensure that these papers become even more gossipy.

If the Sun or the Daily Mail don’t have Harry and Meghan to contradict rumors, then these papers will likely publish even more gossip. All this tabloid blacklist does is encourage the very thing they claim to oppose.

This Is What McRoyalty Looks Like

To be fair to Harry and Meghan, the likes of the Sun and the Daily Mail have been guilty of libel in the recent past. They’re papers of questionable moral fiber.

But what’s also questionable is the royal couple’s new policy of non-cooperation. On the one hand, they’re tacitly encouraging sensationalist articles. And on the other, the fact that their “non-cooperation” will inevitably produce more gossip makes it a hypocritical strategy.

Harry and Meghan are British royalty, so the idea that British newspapers will stop writing about them is absurd. They must be aware of this, so their letter is fundamentally nothing more than another attempt to enhance their new branding.

Having withdrawn from official duties, they want to appear “enlightened,” “liberal,” “modern,” “woke,” and whatever else makes them trendy. With Meghan pushing to enter Hollywood and Harry launching a new charity, blasting U.K. tabloids will help further their new aims.

And if Harry and Meghan really hated attention, they wouldn’t have moved to Los Angeles. On Friday, they were photographed in L.A. delivering food for a charity:

So what they hate isn’t attention, but the kind of attention that undermines their branding.

This is why they’ve cut all communication with four U.K. tabloids in such a public fashion. Because it makes them look good, and it doesn’t actually risk ending the media coverage that makes them popular.

