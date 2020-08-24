Meghan Markle Fans Flood Amazon Reviews – And I’m Not Surprised

While Finding Freedom has hit the top of the bestsellers list on Amazon, it has little to do with the writing quality or support for the protagonists.

Thus far, the reviews for the book reflect the poorly written car crash of a biography that it is, and the Sussex Squad are organizing to try and control the narrative.

When these deluded fans see their idols do the same, why should we expect them to be any different?

It has emerged that Amazon has had to put restrictions on reviews left for the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry biography Finding Freedom due to, as Amazon put it, “unusual reviewing activity.”

In case you’re wondering exactly what that means, it’s Amazon taking steps to prevent the Sussex Squad from artificially boosting the book’s reputation.

Should we be surprised when Meghan Markle fans do this sort of thing?

In all honesty, I’m not in the least bit surprised.

Think about who their idol is. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been trying to control the media narrative and curate their online reputations for some time now.

Why wouldn’t their fans look to emulate their hero’s?

Watch: Finding Freedom “is cruel” towards Prince William!

The book itself is absolute candy-floss trash, in my opinion, and is laughably inferior to books written by real royal biographers such as Sally Bedell Smith and Ingrid Seward.

Let’s be honest, an online campaign by the fans of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is badly needed, as the book isn’t faring too well based on merit, is it?

Sure, fans of the Hollywood Royals will point to it being a bestseller on Amazon, but what does that really tell us? Much like a freakshow carnival from a bygone era, the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attracting interest from people not because they admire the former royals, but because people can’t help but pay their money and gawk at something gone so horribly wrong.

Of course, the negative reviews are all part of the plan to sully the name of the Sussexes

The fanbase of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are well-known for their paranoia and victim mentality.

They believe that any negative attention or criticism that befalls Harry or Meghan is emanating from shadowy figures with ulterior motives.

Racism and jealousy are the order of the day for the feeble-minded souls who exist in these weird little online communities that hang on every action and word from Meghan or Harry.

It is entirely unacceptable that these negative reviews could result from a book that isn’t actually all that well-written, and that doesn’t quite measure up to previous royal biographies from years gone past.

No, it’s all part of a nefarious plot by fans of Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton to once again throw shade on the shining light that is Meghan Markle.

Should we not expect fans of Meghan Markle to emulate her approach to negative media?

There’s a fair amount of evidence to suggest that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are no strangers to attempting to control the media narrative themselves.

So why should we expect their fans to do any different?

We cannot expect the Sussex Squad trolls to cease their online bullying and intimidation when Meghan and Harry not only turn a blind eye to such behavior but actively reward it with video calls and compliments.

Meghan’s legal case with Associated Newspapers Limited reveals the type of tactics used by Meghan Markle to influence the media and how both she and her husband are portrayed, with Mr. Justice Warby commenting:

This approach to litigation has little to do with enabling public scrutiny of the legal process or enhancing the due administration of justice. Indeed, in some respects, it tends to impede both fairness and transparency.

Fairness and transparency may be what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been so vocally championing, but in reality, it’s only their version of fairness and transparency that matters.

Their fans are merely acting on similar principles when it comes to the reviews of Finding Freedom.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.