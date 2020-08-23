Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had No Say Over Royal Media Protocol

It has emerged that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to alter the way the royal family dealt with media.

This notion was quickly dismissed by decision-makers in the Palace, and rightfully so.

Harry and Meghan are nowhere near senior enough to dictate such policies.

We already know that Meghan Markle got bummed out when she realized that marrying Prince Harry wouldn’t result in royal omnipotence. But it turns out that both she and Prince Harry also failed in an audacious attempt to completely revamp how Buckingham Palace deals with the media.

That’s right, the guy who’s sixth in line to the throne, and his wife of five minutes, wanted to alter how the entire royal family would interact with the media landscape.

Who Exactly Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Think They Are?

Let’s take away all of the celebrity gossip and ridiculous biographies for a second and ask a simple question.

Who do Meghan Markle and Prince Harry think they are?

We often hear the Sussex Squad screaming about Prince Harry being the Queen’s grandson, and as such, he should have a more significant say in how things are done.

Let’s get straight on this. Prince Harry is one of eight grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth. All that separates him from the others is that he’s the brother of the future King.

Prince Harry has no real influence in the royal sphere. His wife Meghan Markle even less so.

What Did Meghan and Harry Hope to Accomplish By Restructuring the Press System?

To put it bluntly, they wanted to make it difficult for media outlets to print anything negative about them. That’s been the aim of the game for the Hollywood Royals ever since Meghan Markle arrived on the scene.

They’ve tried numerous tactics to control the media narrative, including throwing the race card out there and even threatening media outlets with legal action.

Meghan and Harry’s proposed media ban is labeled as “petty and spiteful.” Watch the video below.

Omid Scobie, the author of the laughably biased Harry and Meghan biography, claimed:

In the summer of 2019, Harry actually had a conversation amongst his team and his senior aides within Buckingham Palace about restructuring that press system and making him and Meghan more accessible to a wider, more diverse media landscape.

What this means is that both Harry and Meghan wanted to move away from dealing with the traditional media outlets in the U.K., and instead provide access to curated platforms that would no doubt be far more positive in their reporting.

If certain outlets did not report on the couple to their liking, I have no doubt they’d be added to the list of publications with which co-operation would no longer be forthcoming.

The Palace Shot the Proposal Down, Infuriating the Sussexes

Omid Scobie continued:

And the answer was well, “If you want to do that, you can pay for your own engagements.

Quite.

The British royal family is funded by the taxpayer, and as such, they are available for media duties with each of the country’s major publications.

This is no longer the era of Henry VIII, and royalty does not carry the air of unchallengeable authority and power. The Sussexes would have done well to bear that in mind before they started making ridiculous demands of the Palace.

The day we start allowing any royal, let alone a minor figure like Meghan Markle, dictate Palace policy will be a sad day for the monarchy indeed.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Sam Bourgi edited this article for CCN.com. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.