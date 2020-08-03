Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Biography Is Nothing More Than Fantasy

Most royal fans know that the Finding Freedom biography is nothing more than a PR piece for Meghan and Harry.

One incident demonstrates how the publication attempts to rewrite the brief time Markle was a working member of the royal family.

Of course, it’s everyone else’s fault. Meghan is blameless, as always.

As much as the Finding Freedom biography is entertaining and ridiculous in equal measures, it’s important to remember that, for the most part, it’s nothing more than pure fantasy.

It’s clear to all but the most blinkered Sussex fan that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have rubber-stamped this account of their time as members of the British royal family.

After all, we’ve seen how Meghan and Prince treat media outlets that aren’t as complimentary as the couple would like.

One Incident Highlights the Difference Between Reality and Pure Fantasy

While the Finding Freedom narrative is to paint Meghan Markle as the innocent victim throughout her time as a royal, with claims that fellow royals, palace staff, media, and the British public are all in the wrong, it would seem that other sources beg to differ.

One instance that highlights this is the Sussex’s request to immediately try on a tiara they had earmarked for their wedding, only for the Queen’s adviser to tell them that royal protocol couldn’t allow them to access royal jewels on a whim.

According to The Mirror:

A new biography of Harry and Meghan accuses the Queen’s adviser of “deliberately dragging her feet” when the Duchess of Sussex asked to have access to the tiara ahead of their wedding in May 2018. According to the authors of Finding Freedom, Harry felt that some of the “old guard” at Buckingham Palace “simply didn’t like Meghan and would stop at nothing to make her life difficult.

Observing Royal Protocols

A Mail on Sunday source commented on the version of events portrayed by both Scobie and Durand:

The book’s version of what happened would not be everyone else’s recollection of events and certainly not those who were close to it.

The source continued, describing how Angela Kelly, the Queen’s dresser and adviser, responded to the demands by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle:

Angela essentially said, ‘I’m very sorry, that’s not how it works.’ There’s protocol in place over these jewels. They’re kept under very tight lock and key. You can’t turn up and demand to have the tiara just because your hairdresser happens to be in town.

What Meghan Wants, Meghan gets; If She Doesn’t, Harry Becomes Petulant

Upon finally understanding that immediate access to the royal jewels wasn’t forthcoming and that royal protocol would not be broken to accommodate Meghan Markle, it seems Prince Harry lost his temper and flew into a rage.

The Mail on Sunday claims that Harry was rude and used terrible language upon learning he’d have to request an appointment to gain access to the Queen’s jewels.

This was seemingly the last straw, and the Queen herself was made aware of how petulant and offensive her spoiled brat of a grandson had been towards palace staff.

Royal Protocols Apply to Everyone, Even Meghan and Her Husband

According to a royal source, the Queen called Prince Harry to a private meeting:

He was put firmly in his place. He had been downright rude.

Harry has been part of the royal family long enough to know how things work and should have advised Meghan on the procedures. It would have saved both of them the absolute embarrassment of being denied access to the jewels, and Harry the disgrace of being hauled in front of his grandmother and scolded.

This particular incident shows how far Finding Freedom will go to whitewash history and rewrite it in a manner that suits Meghan Markle.

It’s nothing more than a puff piece, in my opinion.

