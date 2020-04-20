Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Need Prince William More Than You Think

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently locked away in an LA mansion while the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

The Duchess of Malibu and her henpecked husband have big plans to take over Hollywood, but for the time being, they exist on daddy’s money.

It could be up to Prince William to eventually fund his brother’s lifestyle.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing a fantastic job of stepping up during the current coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown in Great Britain. The same cannot be said of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The LA-based faux royals have lurched from one blunder to the next since they announced that they would be stepping back from royal duties after March this year.

For all of their fans’ talk about how talented and in-demand Meghan Markle is, Prince Harry’s father is still footing the bill for much of his son and daughter-in-law’s lifestyle.

Malibu mansions and private jets to LA don’t come cheap!

As William and Kate Rise Through the Royal Ranks, What of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

It’s no secret that within a couple of years, Prince William and Kate are expected to rise through the ranks of the royal family.

William is the future king, after all, and with such a title comes responsibility.

One perk is having access to the lucrative Duchy of Cornwall fund that Prince Charles currently oversees.

It’s the same fund that supports at least a portion of the lavish lifestyle that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently enjoying in Los Angeles.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Not Making Millions, Despite What Fans Say

For the time being anyway, both Meghan and Harry are living beyond their means.

Private flights to LA? Mansions in Canada and then Malibu? And we know fine well that Meghan Markle doesn’t “do” cheap when it comes to lifestyle.

So, the question is, will Prince William and Kate be as generous with the Duchy fund as Prince Charles?

It would serve both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to remain on Prince William’s good side. Otherwise, they could find themselves cut off.

Meghan and Harry May Have Stepped Down, but They’re Still Family

Online magazine The Talko was quoted in Hello Magazine as saying:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be stepping down from their royal duties, but they are still part of the family. They are giving up a significant source of income, and it’s expected that Prince Charles will privately subsidize their lifestyles.

Prince Charles footing the bill for his son and daughter-in-law’s lifestyle is a surprise to no one. The question is, what happens when Prince William takes over those duties?

Hello Magazine continued:

When Prince William inherits the rights to the Duchy of Cornwall, it’s likely that he and Kate will be responsible for helping out Harry and Meghan if they need it.

How ironic.

We’ve long been told by the deluded Sussex squad that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the real stars and that the royal family was holding them back.

Imagine if poor old Hollywood Harry had to come cap-in-hand to his brother for financial help?

With the lifestyle that Meghan wants and expects, it could become a reality sooner rather than later.

She’s expecting an A-lister lifestyle on a Z-lister bank balance.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.