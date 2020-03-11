Prince Harry’s ‘Hollywood Royal’ Act Just Got Off to a Cringeworthy Start

Advertisement

Prince Harry fell victim to a phone call from hoaxers pretending to be climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The call was made by Russian political pranksters Vovan and Lexus.

Prince Harry addressed U.S. President Donald Trump, climate change, and abandoning the royal family with Meghan Markle.

Poor old Prince Harry. Hilariously portrayed as a somewhat dim chap in the Channel 4 series The Windsors, he recently lived up to his parody character by falling for a prank phone call from a couple of Russian hoaxers.

“Simply Harry” believed he was on a call with petulant teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

We’ve all heard the saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Well, simply gullible Harry was duped in two separate phone calls, and he blabbed about several sensitive topics.

Listen to his hilarious remarks below (via Twitter):

President Trump ‘has blood on his hands”

The hoaxers, whose real names are Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, are no strangers to this kind of joke. And they goaded simply gullible Harry into making some simply remarkable comments.

Advertisement

He claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump “has blood on his hands.” Then he alleged Trump is afraid to debate Greta Thunberg because she would “outsmart him.”

The mere fact that Donald Trump is pushing the coal industry is so big in America, he has blood on his hands. But Trump will want to meet you to make him look better, but he won’t want to have a discussion about climate change with you because you will outsmart him.

Now Harry, is that any way to talk about the president of the country both you and your wife want to exploit for millions of dollars?

Marrying a princess ‘is not all it’s made out to be’: Prince Harry

Harry’s comments on “Megxit” suggests that his portrayal in The Windsors has a little more to it than sheer parody.

He seems to believe that leaving the United Kingdom – and the relative safety of the royal family – for a country that’s famous for guns and paparazzi is a move that will “protect” his son:

I can assure you, marrying a prince or princess is not all it’s made out to be! But sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one. And this decision certainly wasn’t the easy one, but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son.

Sorry Harry, but your choice had nothing to do with protecting your son. It had everything to do with furthering the career and status of Meghan Markle.

Do as I say, not as I do

During his call, Prince Harry claimed that the “world is being led by some very sick people.” He warned that “people need to be woken up” when it comes to the issue of the climate:

Advertisement

What you need to do is make real big changes that actually shock people, and it’s that shock factor that wakes people up.

As long as Prince Harry or his family don’t have to mingle with “these people,” or make those “real big changes,” of course.

He’s happy for little Greta to shout and rage at politicians and for her to shame the average person into feeling guilty.

Harry and Meghan still need their private jets, though. Why? Apparently to protect his family from these people:

Unfortunately there is very few alternatives. We have to fly on commercial planes all over the world. Nowhere near as much as most people who do it for a night or weekends. Certainly for my family, to protect my family, from these people, as you can well understand. I have to put protections and safety of my family first, and these people are never-ending.

Look on the bright side, Harry. At least you’ll be able to afford to fly private all the time. And you won’t be called upon to shake hands and mingle with “these people” during those pesky royal duties.

You won’t be missed.

We still have William and Kate. The future King and Queen. Harry and Meghan can sell their B-show to the American audience.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.