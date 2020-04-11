Meghan Markle: A VIP Gun-for-Hire Without Any Bullets

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saw their official royal commitments come to an end on March 31.

April was set to be the month that they made a big splash in the celebrity world from their new home in Los Angeles.

Meghan’s small voice-over role for Disney+ is the only thing that has gone right for the power couple so far.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Sussex Squad zealots had been counting down the days until the couple could break free from those nasty royal shackles.

From the way her fangirls talked, you’d think Meghan had been forced to live in the Tower of London. Trust me, being a member of the British royal family is no hardship.

Strike while the iron is hot is a famous saying for a reason

I’m sure you’ve all heard the saying, “strike while the iron is hot.” You have to believe that this was the plan for both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

They knew of their official release date from royal duties well in advance. They must have put plans in place to take advantage of their media hot streak.

And make no mistake, they were riding a hot streak. I’m no fan of Meghan Markle, but the royal couple had been the proverbial talk of the town since Harry dropped the bombshell that he was walking away from his family and responsibilities earlier in the year.

Then the coronavirus came along and messed everything up.

Meghan Markle has a problem

The world moves fast. Especially the celebrity world.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were big news before the coronavirus pandemic took hold, but will they still command the same attention in the weeks or months to come?

The couple could not have picked a worse time to make their big break from the royal family.

Meghan is reportedly “considering” scripts as she schemes to catapult herself to superstardom.

The only problem? No one is casting at the moment. And they certainly aren’t paying right now either, which is another problem for the couple.

Would Meghan Markle and her Disney+ debut have been a bigger deal at any other time?

Even Meghan’s Disney+ debut was met with a lukewarm response.

Granted, her performance was far from Oscar-worthy, but at any other time, the event would have been met with more media attention due to the fallout from her royal family exodus.

As it was, no one really cared.

I’ve seen a few media sources speculate that neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry will ever be as famous or newsworthy again as they were a few months back.

It’s not much of a stretch to conclude that their window of opportunity is closing rapidly. To make matters worse, it’s a window they can’t exploit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When everything eventually blows over, they’ll be competing with actual celebrities for column inches as the Hollywood scene bursts back to life.

You have to think they’ll find their time in the spotlight has passed them by.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

