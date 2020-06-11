Banking on nostalgia is almost always a guaranteed win. Reminding people of the heady days of the PS1 launch could really be to Sony's advantage. | Source: Activision

Posted in: GamingOp-ed
Published:
June 11, 2020 3:53 PM UTC

Forget God of War: Crash Bandicoot Is the PS5 Exclusive Sony Must Reveal Today

Forget God of War. I expect today's long-awaited PlayStation 5 (PS5) reveal to feature a heavy dose of Crash Bandicoot nostalgia.
Author: William Worrall @mizushinzui
  • New Crash Bandicoot games have been the topic of speculation for the past year.
  • Many fans expect a new game to be revealed at today’s PS5 event.
  • If Sony is smart, they’ll use Crash nostalgia as a selling point for their next-gen console.

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) “reveal” event is mere hours away, and speculation continues to rage about how much of the console we’ll get to see – and what games Sony will announce. With all due respect to God of War, I’m most excited about a different franchise: Crash Bandicoot.

There have already been rumors that the orange marsupial would be returning to console soon. And a new merch leak suggests things are about to go off for Crash fans in a big way.

This merch has a supposed release date of Summer 2020, although that is subject to change. | Source: Twitter

All signs point to a new Crash Bandicoot game featuring prominently in today’s PS5 event. If it doesn’t, it’ll be hard to see it as anything but a missed opportunity for Sony.

Crash Bandicoot Is a PlayStation Icon

For cynical gaming executives, nostalgia means one thing these days: big bucks.

And you don’t even need to look beyond Crash Bandicoot for evidence. The N.Sane Trilogy sold over 10 million copies. That’s more than a quarter of what the entire series had sold prior to its “comeback.”

Crash Bandicoot nostalgia would be a perfect selling point for the PS5. | Source: Pe3k/Shutterstock.com

That’s proof enough that Crash Bandicoot is a popular – and lucrative – IP. And considering that the franchise got its start with PlayStation, Sony would have to be mad not to leverage that nostalgia on the eve of the next console generation.

There’s reason to believe that’s exactly what Sony plans to do. On some of the leaked merch listings, the “License” field reads “PlayStation.” Either this is a typo, or Sony has made a huge deal with Activision.

It wouldn’t be that much of a shock. After all, Sony has already been using Crash prominently in PS4 promotional campaigns like this one:

The PS5 Could Win a Big Victory Here

If that “PlayStation” label on the leaked Crash Bandicoot merch listings is accurate – and means what we think it does – then it could signal a big coup for Sony.

Timed exclusivity deals have worked wonders for them in the past. Pulling out a big one for a brand-new Crash game would be huge.

Banking on nostalgia is almost always a guaranteed win. Reminding people of the heady days of the PS1 launch could really be to Sony’s advantage. Especially if they can tie it in with more than just a new Crash Bandicoot game to boot.

After all, we still have no idea what sort of editions of the PS5 itself we’ll see hit the shelves. Another PS1 themed console would probably be a hugely tempting offer for longtime fans. Especially if they can package an exclusive Crash Bandicoot title in with the console itself.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth for CCN.com.

Show comments
William Worrall @mizushinzui

William Worrall is a professional writer based out of the UK who has been writing about video and tabletop games for over a decade and has covered industry events such as EGX and UKGE. Contact him at: william.worrall@ccn.com

More of: SonyPlayStation 5Crash Bandicoot

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Don’t Blame Today’s Stock Market Bloodbath on a ‘Second Wave’

No, Ted Cruz – the Real ‘American Taliban’ Is the U.S. Government

Sony’s Big PS5 Reveal Has Triggered Some Cringy Fanboy Behavior

No Man’s Sky Is About to Become the Next Minecraft (Yes, Really)

Dow Crashes Despite Fed’s Bullish Stock Market Assist – What Gives?

Call of Duty is Out of Excuses With Outrageous 200 GB Modern Warfare

Why Trump’s ‘Power Games’ Risk 2020’s Final Stock Market Beatdown

Don’t Tempt Rockstar Into Re-Releasing a $70 Third-Gen GTA V

Everyone Thinks They’re Warren Buffett Just Before the Stock Market Bubble Pops

Boeing Stock Rally Stalls as Deliveries Plunge to 60-Year Low

What 50,000 PlayStation 5 Emojis Tell Us About the Next-Gen Console War

Why Kim Kardashian May Be the Kiss of Death for the Coty Brand

Ford’s Latest News Exposes Why Nikola Stock Is Such a Stupid Bet

This Is Why the Dow Jones Was So Dizzyingly Volatile Today

The Death of the American Shopping Mall Is Coming Sooner Than You Think

Is Valorant Just a Fad?

Kingdom Hearts Coming to Game Pass Won’t Make the Story Easier to Understand

Your Biggest Fear About PS5 Games Might Be Coming True

Meghan Markle Is Going to Ditch Prince Harry – and Here’s Why

Don’t You Dare Shed a Tear for Lisa Vanderpump

Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Dream Might Crash & Burn – But Not for the Reason You Think

This Stock Market Chart Exposes the Insane Level of Retail Investor FOMO

Report Says U.S. Shale Industry May Collapse, But Oil Price Is Rising

The Fed Has Inflated the Mother of All Stock Market Bubbles

Bungie’s Destiny 2 Roadmap Isn’t Just Ambitious – It’s Surprisingly Refreshing

Sony Veteran’s PS5 Tease Puts Metal Gear Solid Fans on High Alert

It’s Not Mom-Shaming to Scold Kylie Jenner for Her Disgraceful Behavior

5 PS5 Games We Demand to See From Sony’s Next-Gen Reveal

Dow Teeters on Knife Edge Because the Fed May Kill the Money Cannons

Beyonce’s Rumored $100 Million Disney Deal Will Have Meghan Markle Fuming

Trump’s Toothless China Bite is All Bark This Stock Market: UBS

Alia Shawkat is Yet Another Celebrity Who’s Only Sorry She Got Caught

Persona 4 Golden Is Finally Coming to PC

Don’t Be Taken for a Ride: Nikola Corp (NKLA) Is Not the Next Tesla

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had Everything They ‘Wanted’ – But They Threw It Away

Move Over Ellen DeGeneres, Anna Kendrick Has Something Tone-Deaf to Say

Ne-Yo Gets Emotional at George Floyd’s Funeral – Twitter Buries Him

Why It’s a Bad Sign That Naughty Dog Is Already Floating The Last of Us 3

Dow Tumbles with Boeing But Apple Vaults Nasdaq to Record High

Everyone Knew Stassi Schroeder Was Racist – They Just Chose to Ignore It

You’ll Never Guess What Stock Just Became America’s 3rd-Largest Car Company

The Last of Us Part II: PS4’s Biggest Exclusive Gets Bigger on Day 1

Kate Middleton’s Latest Stunt Was Peak Privilege at Its Worst

A Week Later, I’m Worried We Missed the Point of #BlackoutTuesday

No, Warren Buffett Isn’t Too Old – He’s Just Prudent

That Dino Crisis Remake Was Never Going to Happen – So Why Are You Surprised?

Five Hysterical Charts That Define This Extreme Stock Market

‘Dumb Money’ on Robinhood Is Winning With These Bankrupt Stocks

The Stock Market Is on a Collision Course with Reality & Not Even the Fed Can Save It

Vanderpump Rules Hides a Seedy Side – But the Truth Is Finally Coming Out