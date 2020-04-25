Rumored PS5 Crash Bandicoot Title Must Avoid the Series’ Biggest Mistake

The PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-gen console, is slated for release this year.

Rumors suggest a new Crash Bandicoot game will be a launch title.

Activision needs to be very careful not to make the same mistake that damaged the franchise in the past.

Details about the PlayStation 5 (PS5) remain absurdly slim. Aside from the few tasty crumbs it’s thrown our way, Sony has remained incredibly tight-lipped about the console. That doesn’t stop rumors, though, and the latest one features everyone’s favorite orange marsupial, Crash Bandicoot.

According to Portuguese journalist “Guru,” a new Crash Bandicoot title has been in the works for three years. The game is allegedly planned to be a PS5 launch title. There’s speculation it will even be an exclusive launch title, though details are obviously unclear.

Whatever happens, let’s hope that Activision learns from the mistakes of the series’ history.

Crash Bandicoot Can’t Make the Same Mistakes Again on PS5

Back in the 1990s, Crash Bandicoot could pretty much do no wrong. All three of the franchise’s PS1 titles have review scores in the high 80s or low 90s. But everything changed when the 2000s rolled around. Part of the problem was that people just got tired of Crash.

It’s not shocking. After releasing consistently “alright” games that failed to innovate for years, there just wasn’t enough appeal behind the character to keep the series alive. Before releasing a Crash Bandicoot game on the PS5, Activision needs to realize that the lesson here is an important one.

Namely: Don’t just try and make a new entry into the original series again. The reason the original trilogy did so well is the developers worked within limitations and made something stunning out of it. Trying to piggy-back on the original trilogy isn’t going to cut it anymore.

The Original Trilogy Is a Springboard to Launch a Whole New Series

The N. Sane Trilogy thrived on nostalgia. That is not an advantage that a PS5 Crash game is going to have. While elements from the original games – such as the great characters – should be imported, a carbon copy would be a terrible idea.

The PS5 release must be the biggest, smoothest, and most groundbreaking game in the series if it wants to truly revive the Crash Bandicoot franchise.

Take the things everyone loves about the original Crash trilogy, and then add some more modern 3D platformer gameplay. As long as the gameplay is solid, fans should be receptive.

Hopefully, whoever is developing the game can pull it off. But even if they fail, at least we know it can’t be any worse than that soulless endless runner game.

