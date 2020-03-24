Why Meghan Markle Is Suddenly Playing Nice with the Royal Family

Prince Harry is in self-isolation with his wife Meghan Markle and baby Archie in Canada.

All three are reported to be set to spend some time with Harry’s family in the summer.

Sources have claimed that Meghan Markle wants Prince Harry and Archie to remain close to the royal family. Here’s the real reason why.

A source close to Meghan Markle claims that she wants both Prince Harry and her son, Archie, to remain close to the royal family in the future:

Meghan wants Harry to remain close to his family. There’s no question about that. It’s been a tough time but at the end of the day he still loves his family and that won’t change and hasn’t changed. He has always been close to his grandmother and he very much wants her to have time with Archie, he loves seeing them together.

While many fans of the royal family will undoubtedly be rolling their eyes at this, there are a few things to consider.

The first – and most important – is that Meghan and Harry require an association with the royal family to lend credibility to their faux royal brand in the United States.

Meghan Markle is nothing special without the royal family

I know this may sound nasty, but I don’t mean it to be. Without the royal family, Meghan Markle is nothing special.

Yes, she’s an attractive lady, and she has a history of television work. The problem is, people like her are ten a penny in the United States. And all of them are vying for attention and fame.

She’s smart enough to know that she needs that differentiating factor. And that’s her connection to the royal family.

Stepping back from royal duties had nothing to do with privacy, racism, or media attention. It was all about removing the strict limits on earning potential and the ability to exploit their status.

Free from the royal restrictions, they can now generate hundreds of millions of dollars.

It makes perfect sense to ‘play nice’ with the royals – especially Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle didn’t get this far by being stupid. She’s maneuvered herself from a bit-part actress to having doors opened within high society, which allowed her to snare herself a Prince Charming.

She knows that she’s gotten what she wants – the license to exploit the royal name. Next she has to do her best to win back favor from the royal family.

Her future brand and fortune rely on it.

Audiences forget very quickly these days. It wouldn’t be long before the novelty of Prince Harry and “American Princess” Meghan Markle would wear thin in the United States. Eventually over-shadowed by the next Kim Kardashian tweet.

Continual access to the royal family is a necessity to keep the faux royal brand in the U.S. relevant.

Baby Archie is key to maintaining that relationship with the royal family

I’d expect Meghan Markle to do her best to mend her relationship with the Queen. As the most famous member of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth is who most American’s think of when they think of the royals.

Many royal fans believe that Meghan and Harry will disappear at the end of the month and let the royals get on with it. Unfortunately, I think you’ll be disappointed.

Expect plenty of staged photos of Meghan, Harry, the Queen, and baby Archie this summer if they can make that trip to Scotland.

Step one in Meghan’s plan is almost complete. Phase two will begin before too long.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.