Who Is Britain’s Favorite Royal? Hint – It’s Not Meghan Markle!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are days away from officially stepping back from royal duties.

The media has focused intensely on “simply” Harry and his “American Princess,” but neither are the most popular royals in Britain.

The top choice of Brits will come as no surprise, but fans of Meghan and Harry may not like the results!

The argument over which member of the royal family is Britain’s favorite has long raged on social media. While Meghan Markle fans worship the ground she walks on, I think we can all agree that the British people hold a special place in their hearts for Queen Elizabeth.

It should come as no surprise that the long-reigning monarch sits atop the list of most popular royals.

How does the rest of it pan out, though? The results may surprise you, and Meghan Markle fans certainly will not be happy.

The top five most popular royals in Britain

1. Queen Elizabeth

This should come as a surprise to no one. Queen Elizabeth has been a widely popular monarch and continues to enthrall royal family enthusiasts in the United Kingdom to this day.

2. Prince William

The future King has always been popular, especially with the ladies!

He captured the hearts of us all when he was a young man who had to deal with the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

Since then, he’s grown into a man every inch the future King.

Britain is in safe hands with Prince William!

3. Kate Middleton

This is the part where Meghan Markle fans collectively lose their minds and start calling everyone a racist.

However, the YouGov polls are pretty reliable and non-racist, and the fact is that Kate is number three on this list of popular royals.

It took her some time to grow into the role, as you would expect. It isn’t easy being thrust into the spotlight as a member of the British royal family.

Unlike someone else we know, she didn’t cave under pressure. She doubled down and persevered, safe in the knowledge that once the British people got to know her, they’d fall in love with her.

She stood firm and has been a picture of grace and elegance ever since. The perfect partner for the future King.

4. Prince Harry

The younger brother of future King, Prince William.

Prince Harry has always been slightly overshadowed by his older brother, which is unfortunate. He has come into his own in recent years, though.

His marriage to Meghan Markle has seen Harry step away from his family and friends and move to Canada.

5. Prince Philip

The husband of Queen Elizabeth.

Known for his down-to-earth manner, the Prince has been a popular royal figure for many years, despite a penchant for the odd gaffe or offensive joke.

His health hasn’t been great of late, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not bringing his great-grandson Archie to the U.K. on their last visit angered a lot of people.

Where’s Meghan Markle on this list?

Much to the chagrin of the “Sussex Squad,” Meghan Markle ranks 8th on the list of most popular royals in Britain.

This may shock some of her fans, but bear in mind this isn’t an indicator of how famous she is. She sits 6th on that list.

What this poll suggests is that Meghan’s fans, like many on social media, live in an echo chamber.

The truth is, Meghan Markle isn’t that popular. Both she and her husband fall well short of the popularity of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It seems neither Meghan nor Harry will be all that missed in the U.K.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.