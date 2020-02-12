Posted in: EntertainmentOp-ed
Published:
February 12, 2020 11:20 AM UTC

Meghan Markle Has an Army of Internet Haters – but They’re No Racists

It takes a lot to get trolled online more than Donald Trump, yet Meghan Markle has accomplished that. Still, it's not racism at play though.

Author: Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex who decided to step back on royal duties alongside her husband Prince Harry, is a loathsome figure for many. | Source: Michele Spatari / AFP

  • A recent online trolling report has claimed that Meghan Markle receives more negative attention than Donald Trump or Piers Morgan.
  • Prince Harry’s wife receives her fair share of criticism, with her supporters crying about racism at every turn.
  • The truth is, racism isn’t at play here. Meghan is simply very unlikeable.

I think it’s fair to say that Meghan Markle has more than her fair share of detractors. She also has her fair share of fans, though, including Nicki Minaj. Granted, most of those online fans who rush to her defense are a little weird, but aren’t we all?

One claim that I’ve always taken issue with is that Meghan’s critics are racist.

Meghan Markle critics aren’t racist. They just don’t like her

You have to ask the question; when Meghan is trolled online more than Donald Trump, perhaps the problem is with her rather than her detractors? I mean, arguing that everyone who dares criticize Prince Harry’s wife is racist and wrong sounds a bit like Trump claiming he gets a bad rap due to “fake news.”

Judging from what I’ve seen online, the majority of Meghan Markle’s critics are female. I don’t see many males concerned with her antics.

I also know that if there’s anything that tends to get a woman angry, it’s seeing a cunning, sneaky female using her looks and smarts to tear apart a family and position herself to benefit.

Source: Twitter

That’s why we tend to spend far too much time watching soap operas and rooting against dastardly characters exactly like Meghan Markle. If said soap opera character isn’t white, is the dislike of her considered racism?

Source: Twitter

She’s a real-life soap opera villain. If she’d tapped into that quality years ago, she wouldn’t have had to marry a Hollywood producer.

Markle’s supporters tend to fall into three categories

In my experience, I find that we can categorize Meghan Markle supporters in a few ways. We have the likes of John Oliver, who would likely pledge sympathy and support to virtually anyone who messed with the Royal family. He’s one of those weird Brits who despises the Royals. That’s fine; I get it. He has his opinion. Many people share it.

There’s also the support she gets from people who are exactly like her. The likes of Nicki Minaj and Hillary Clinton, for example. Power and status-hungry women who’ll do anything to get their way tend to travel in packs. Again, to be expected.

Source: Twitter

We then have the final group, which is where most of her fans fall — the ill-informed. Now, I don’t mean that in a nasty way. Most of these fans are US-based and, as such, have little grasp on how the Royal family operates. They get their information from tabloids and Netflix shows.

Source: Twitter

They think that Britain is a terribly racist country and that they hate foreigners. Including Americans. They also like Star Trek, apparently.

They believe that “the UK media” published a photo describing Meghan and Harry’s child, Archie, as a chimp.

That’s not true.

A faded British TV personality called Danny Baker bears responsibility for that.

He was fired from his job and has pretty much been blackballed from the industry, living in shame for his actions. There was an uproar over what he did.

It’s situations like this where Meghan Markle fans are a little misguided.

There’s no smoke without fire, and when your smoke cloud is larger than Donald Trump’s, you maybe need to take a look at yourself and stop making excuses.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.

Aubrey Hansen @Words_By_Aubrey

Sports & culture contributor at CCN, graduated from Aarhus University in Denmark with a Bachelors in Communications and Media Studies, former research intern at the Danish National Research Foundation. Reach me at aubreyhansenwriting@gmail.com

More of: Donald Trumpmeghan markleprince harry
Show comments

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

Forget Coronavirus: This ‘Earth Destroyer’ Asteroid Could Kill You First

Bloomberg Channels Sun Tzu to Hit Trump Where Rival Dems Can’t

Alibaba CEO’s Coronavirus Warning Spells Doom for the Stock Market

Dow Struggles as Coronavirus Panic Inflames U.S.-China Tensions

Explosion in Coronavirus Cases Sends Gold to 10-Day High

Woke Warren Zealots Embarrass Themselves by Fat-Shaming Dean Cain

Bregman & Altuve’s Apology Was So Cringeworthy It Was Hilarious

Tesla Raises $2 Billion: Did Elon Musk Lie to Investors?

Will Disney Finally Let Gamers See the Darker Side of Mickey Mouse?

Epic Games Store Just Revealed One of Its Biggest Freebies Ever

Triple-Doubles & Free Tuition: LeBron James Doing Big Things Both on and off the Court

Does Colin Kaepernick Not Realize It’s Obvious He’s Lying?

Jeff Bezos Cashed Out $4 Billion in Amazon Stock For a Mighty Shopping Spree

Ricky Gervais’ Anti-Virtue Signaling Crusade Is Still Virtue Signaling

3 Reasons Why Baby Boomers Could Cause the Next Stock Market Crash