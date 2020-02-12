Meghan Markle Has an Army of Internet Haters – but They’re No Racists

A recent online trolling report has claimed that Meghan Markle receives more negative attention than Donald Trump or Piers Morgan.

Prince Harry’s wife receives her fair share of criticism, with her supporters crying about racism at every turn.

The truth is, racism isn’t at play here. Meghan is simply very unlikeable.

I think it’s fair to say that Meghan Markle has more than her fair share of detractors. She also has her fair share of fans, though, including Nicki Minaj. Granted, most of those online fans who rush to her defense are a little weird, but aren’t we all?

One claim that I’ve always taken issue with is that Meghan’s critics are racist.

Meghan Markle critics aren’t racist. They just don’t like her

You have to ask the question; when Meghan is trolled online more than Donald Trump, perhaps the problem is with her rather than her detractors? I mean, arguing that everyone who dares criticize Prince Harry’s wife is racist and wrong sounds a bit like Trump claiming he gets a bad rap due to “fake news.”

Judging from what I’ve seen online, the majority of Meghan Markle’s critics are female. I don’t see many males concerned with her antics.

I also know that if there’s anything that tends to get a woman angry, it’s seeing a cunning, sneaky female using her looks and smarts to tear apart a family and position herself to benefit.

That’s why we tend to spend far too much time watching soap operas and rooting against dastardly characters exactly like Meghan Markle. If said soap opera character isn’t white, is the dislike of her considered racism?

She’s a real-life soap opera villain. If she’d tapped into that quality years ago, she wouldn’t have had to marry a Hollywood producer.

Markle’s supporters tend to fall into three categories

In my experience, I find that we can categorize Meghan Markle supporters in a few ways. We have the likes of John Oliver, who would likely pledge sympathy and support to virtually anyone who messed with the Royal family. He’s one of those weird Brits who despises the Royals. That’s fine; I get it. He has his opinion. Many people share it.

There’s also the support she gets from people who are exactly like her. The likes of Nicki Minaj and Hillary Clinton, for example. Power and status-hungry women who’ll do anything to get their way tend to travel in packs. Again, to be expected.

We then have the final group, which is where most of her fans fall — the ill-informed. Now, I don’t mean that in a nasty way. Most of these fans are US-based and, as such, have little grasp on how the Royal family operates. They get their information from tabloids and Netflix shows.

They think that Britain is a terribly racist country and that they hate foreigners. Including Americans. They also like Star Trek, apparently.

They believe that “the UK media” published a photo describing Meghan and Harry’s child, Archie, as a chimp.

That’s not true.

A faded British TV personality called Danny Baker bears responsibility for that.

He was fired from his job and has pretty much been blackballed from the industry, living in shame for his actions. There was an uproar over what he did.

It’s situations like this where Meghan Markle fans are a little misguided.

There’s no smoke without fire, and when your smoke cloud is larger than Donald Trump’s, you maybe need to take a look at yourself and stop making excuses.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.