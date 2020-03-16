Meghan Markle is Gone, It’s Kate Middleton’s Time to Shine

Advertisement

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have completed their final royal engagements. They have moved on to a more private existence in North America.

The royal spotlight will be shining brighter than ever on Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Unlike Meghan, Kate thrives as both a working royal and mother. It’s her time to shine.

Headlines of late have been detailing the final royal engagements of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Following the end of those commitments, both Harry and Meghan have returned to North America. This finalizes the split between the couple and Harry’s family.

Life goes on, however. While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepare to make their fortune in the United States, the royal family will continue to evolve.

At the head of that will be Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle reportedly wasn’t a fan of Kate Middleton

There are plenty of reports that suggest relations between Meghan and Kate weren’t all that friendly. Meghan allegedly gifted Kate a knife for Christmas, which strikes me as rather unsettling and even a little scary.

In all honesty, it wouldn’t surprise me if Meghan and Harry leaving isn’t a blessing in disguise for Kate.

Perhaps royal fans have been looking at this situation all wrong? The royals aren’t losing a potential modernizing figure in Meghan Markle, they are allowing an opportunity for the future Queen to come into her own.

Kate isn’t overwhelmed by the responsibility the royal moniker brings

Both Kate and William are not just working royals, but also parents to Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

Royal family analysts and parenting experts haven’t taken long to recognize Kate’s qualities, with parenting expert Martina Mercer speaking positively about her modern approach to parenting:

Kate’s parenting style can easily be described as modern. Alongside her own values, she’s obviously researched the best ways to bring up children in today’s society. She displays a lot of parenting techniques that are current in the world of child psychology. Advertisement

This includes techniques such as addressing her children at eye level, bringing herself down to them rather than towering over the children.

Not only are Kate’s parenting techniques modern, but they are also an indication that she’s happy to make her own decisions on how her children are raised.

Martina continued:

This demonstrates that the Royal Family does evolve with the times. When Charles was a boy, it would have been completely out of character for the Queen to crouch down to talk to him or for her to show any type of affection in public.

The modernizing force that royal supporters crave has been there all along

Meghan Markle has drawn a lot of attention of late for various reasons. To a certain extent, Kate Middleton has been efficiently carrying out her royal duties in the background of the media storm created by Harry’s announcement that he and Meghan were stepping back.

While this understandably upset royal supporters, it marks a new era in the royal family.

This is Kate’s time to shine, and she’s shown that not only can she handle the pressure of the limelight, but she can also do so while being that modernizing force that the royal family needs so badly.

