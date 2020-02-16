Meghan Markle Fanatics Shamelessly Hijack Caroline Flack’s Suicide

Caroline Flack, the former Love Island presenter, died by suicide at the age of 40.

Her death comes on the heels of weeks of media scrutiny over her alleged assault of her boyfriend.

Meghan Markle’s obsessive fans have shown no shame in using this tragic situation to vilify anyone who dares criticize Markle.

The death of former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has prompted an outpouring of grief and sadness from fans and colleagues alike. Unfortunately, we’ve seen disciples of Meghan Markle shamelessly hijack the subject for their own ends.

Caroline Flack’s death was a result of unfortunate circumstances

The circumstances surrounding Flack’s passing are tragic, but sadly not all that unusual. The former TV presenter was facing accusations of domestic assault against her boyfriend. She was due to appear in court in a few weeks.

The subject of domestic abuse – and how the courts handle those allegations – is a hot-button topic on its own. The media scrutiny that Flack faced could undoubtedly have played a part in her frame of mind during the last few days of her life.

Despite the sensitive and harrowing nature of the entire incident, fans of Meghan Markle never miss an opportunity to make their idol the center of attention.

Caroline Flack’s passing is no different.

Meghan Markle supporters have no shame

I wish I could say it’s surprising to see Meghan Markle linked to this story. But I’d be lying.

Nothing that Markle’s deluded followers do surprises me anymore.

Exploiting someone’s tragic suicide to prevent people from being critical of their favorite media celebrity is hitting a new low, though, isn’t it?

The message that Markle’s army of followers is trying to get across is that because someone committed suicide after enduring media scrutiny, criticizing Meghan Markle could result in the same thing.

These people are happy to compare a social ladder-climbing careerist who is using the royal family and its worldwide reputation to make hundreds of millions of dollars to a troubled woman who was facing personal issues with her boyfriend that resulted in violence and suicide.

Caroline Flack means nothing to Meghan Markle disciples

The truth is, Meghan Markle supporters look at Caroline Flack and her harrowing story as nothing more than a tool to beat Markle’s critics over the head with.

That they would go to such lengths to try and silence her detractors is astounding.

Usually, claims of racism are enough to silence dissent. But Meghan Markle supporters aren’t quite getting the results they want with that line of attack.

The tragic passing of Caroline Flack is simply the next weapon in their arsenal.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.