June 12, 2020 9:00 PM UTC

The ‘First PS5 Game’ Still Looks as Embarrassingly Awful as Ever

Godfall was the first game confirmed for PlayStation 5 (PS5). But Thursday's event made it look just as awful as ever.
Thursday’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) reveal had a lot of high points. Godfall was not one of them.

If you don’t remember Godfall – which will be a timed console exclusive – I don’t blame you. Just imagine the blandest hack-and-slash game you’ve ever played, and you’ll have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

That hasn’t changed since January, when game footage infamously leaked to less-than-stellar reviews. The developers tried to argue that the footage was a year old and wasn’t representative of the final product.

Well, we’ve seen up-to-date footage now, and the game still looks as dull and uninspired as a recreation of Anthem painted in monochromatic beige.

PS5 Library Shines, Except for Godfall

Godfall is so disappointing because, as the first game confirmed for PS5, we’d really expect more. A lot more.

Watch that trailer again and tell me it doesn’t look like the sort of game that gets released straight onto Steam with no fanfare. This is not the sort of product you expect a console manufacturer to use to play up the next hardware generation.

That’s a low blow, but we can’t say it’s not deserved. | Source: Twitter

It’s sort of baffling that Sony wanted it as part of the PS5 showcase at all. Maybe they were trying to reassure their less imaginative customers that there’ll still be plenty of insipid pap to go around come Holiday 2020? Fans of Days Gone will be pleased.

It’s all made much worse by how great the rest of the lineup looked. Silent Hill 8, Ratchet and Clank, and Oddworld, in particular, seem to really provide a genuine generational leap. Godfall is unquestionably the odd man out on this list.

At Least We’ll Forget It the Second We Put the Controller Down

I hate to say it, but Godfall really feels like it’s going the next Anthem. A game that is very shiny on the surface, but is basically nothing underneath. The type of game you forget the second you put the controller down.

It’s a good thing that the PS5 isn’t hinging on titles like Godfall. The game’s not even a full “exclusive” since it’ll be coming out on PC as well. At least when we all forgot about the game a week after its launch, we won’t have to blame Sony for it.

Hopefully, other new IPs will hit the right notes that it looks like this one is going to miss. At least titles like Kena tease an experience that seems wholly unique. A charming adventure story wins over a shiny hack-and-slash any day of the week.

