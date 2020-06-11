By its own admission, Sony says the new console design is 'unlike any previous geenration of PlayStation'. | Source: PlayStation/YouTube

June 11, 2020

Sony’s Stunning Final PS5 Design is It’s Boldest Statement Yet

Sony closed today's PS5 showcase with a first look at the innovative and bold design for the upcoming next-generation console.
Author: Thomas Bardwell
  • Sony held its long-awaited PS5 showcase earlier today.
  • Alongside a slew of game announcements, Sony finally pulled the curtain up on the console’s design.
  • Sleek, sophisticated, and a little daring, the PS5 is the physical incarnation of Sony’s next-gen vision.

Saving the best for last, Sony closed out its PS5 showcase with a first official look at the next-gen console in the flesh.

PS5 Design Oozes Sophistication

Channeling the hyper-modern aesthetic of the previously revealed DualSense controller, Sony’s next-gen leap isn’t just about the hardware but about a bold design language to match.

The PlayStation 5, laid sideways. | Source: PlayStation/YouTube

The black and white dual-tone stretches across flowing lines and gentle contours as blue strip lights bathe the PS5 in a hue that can only be described as next-gen.

Gone are the jagged edges of yesteryear replaced instead by a sleek outer shell that protrudes at the extremities like a popped-collar on a dress shirt. Large finned vents hint at a robust cooling solution inside.

Blurry shots of the unique V-shaped devkit fade into memory as Sony comes out with a design as surprising as it is refreshing. It oozes technological sophistication, packaged in a box that appears to match Sony’s lofty ambitions for the PS5 era.

The short showcase suggests the PS5 will sit upright, held in place by a base, and the rounded outer edges do suggest as much. The design doesn’t appear to incorporate horizontal positioning. We’d recommend reserving judgment on this one before we hear more from Sony.

Two Models At Launch

The PS5 will be available in two models. One, the standard model PS5 with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and the other, dubbed the PS5 Digital Edition, without a disc drive. We imagine Sony will price the latter lower in an attempt to dampen what analysts expect will be a steep price tag at launch.

PS5 will be available in two variants at launch. Source: PlayStation/YouTube

Sony notes:

At launch, we will offer two options: a PlayStation®5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation®5 Digital Edition without a disc drive. The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.

Now, to the real question: will the PS5 be available in black and how much will it set gamers back?

This article was edited by Samburaj Das for CCN.com.

Thomas Bardwell @TomBWrites

UK-based video game writer. Contact: thomas.bardwell[at]ccn[dot]com

