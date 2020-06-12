You'll be playing 3D platformers like you had a PS1/PS2 in no time. | Source: Flickr/PlayStation Blog

Posted in: GamingOp-ed
Published:
June 12, 2020 1:58 PM UTC

Sony’s Cunning PS5 Plan Chases Your Nostalgia – And It’s Working

The PS5 reveal seemed to be dominated by a huge number of 3D Platformers, and honestly, that's great for classic PlayStation fans.
Author: William Worrall @mizushinzui
  • Sony’s PS5 reveal event recently showed off a whole slew of early games for the next-gen system.
  • A large number of the games were 3D platformers.
  • It seems like Sony might be banking on nostalgia for the PS1/2 to help sell the PS5 to people.

The PS5 reveal has finally happened, and it was a big one. We’ve got an in-depth look at some of the most exciting games of the upcoming console generation.

One of the biggest surprises was just how many 3D platformers where featured. From PlayStation mainstays like Ratchet and Clank to hot new IPs like Kena Bridge of Spirits. 3D platformers seem to be coming back.

It’s going to be like the PS1 era all over again.

Reusing Sackboy in his own 3D platformer series is a good move from Sony. Sackboy is one of their more recognizable characters. | Source: YouTube

The PS5 Has Lots of 3D Platformers Coming

If you didn’t catch it, yesterday Sony revealed a whole bunch of games for the PS5. Not to mention the console itself. Anyone who was a PlayStation fan in the 90s and early 2000s may have noticed the prevalence of 3D platformers.

We’re getting a brand-new Ratchet and Clank, presumably a sequel to the 2016 reboot. Sackboy: A Big Adventure looks like it’s taking the LittleBig Planet star into his own series. This time with proper platforming.

Loading ...

Perhaps most exciting was Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The game seems to be a 3D platformer puzzle game in a similar vein to something like Pikmin. It’s also a completely new IP and has character designs so cute that my heart actually exploded while watching the trailer.

Ratchet and Clank has a lot of nostalgic connection to gamers’ pasts. Sony is keeping a strong grip on the IP to ensure it’s with them for years to come. | Source: YouTube

If Sony Wants to Lean Into Nostalgia This Is the Way to Do It

It seems pretty clear that Sony is trying to capitalize on their history a little. After all, they started out their presentation with that familiar PlayStation starting sound and a look at their history. Obviously, this is a move aimed squarely at PS1 fans.

The first year of the PS5 is going to heavily capitalize on that nostalgia. We’ve got Oddworld: Soulstorm, a remake of a classic PS1 game. Not to mention all of those reimagined classic IPs like Sackboy and Ratchet and clank.

Nothing is likely to make people get excited and nostalgic en masse than bringing back a new wave of modern 3D platformers. This becomes even more true if the PS5 can pull a Crash Bandicoot game out of its pocket by launch. Just look at how well the N.Sane Trilogy did.

PS5’s Future Is Bright, and Also It’s the Past

Like it or not, nostalgia is a big part of what sells. People reminisce for simpler times constantly. That’s basically the only reason that remakes and remasters of classic games do so well.

If we are to believe the rumors, we should probably expect some more classic games to be announced for the PS5 soon. Now if they really want to bring back the good old days they’ll make PS1 and 2 games backward compatible with the system.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das for CCN.com. If you find any factual, spelling, grammatical errors or spot a breach of the Code of Ethics of the Norwegian Press, please leave a comment below this article. The comment will not be published, but we will act swiftly to investigate any errors claimed by our readers.

William Worrall @mizushinzui

William Worrall is a professional writer based out of the UK who has been writing about video and tabletop games for over a decade and has covered industry events such as EGX and UKGE. Contact him at: william.worrall@ccn.com

More of: SonyPlayStation 5

Don't Miss:

Latest News:

The ‘First PS5 Game’ Still Looks as Embarrassingly Awful as Ever

Dow Jones Rally Deflates as Kudlow’s Fox News Pump Falls Flat

The Housing Market Still Has One Big Problem – And It’s Getting Worse

Analysts See Nikola Stock Crashing 80%, But Millennials Are Going All In

Kelly Clarkson Is Getting Divorced – And Honestly, We All Saw This Coming

Don’t Underestimate Prince William – Because He’s Going to Prove You Wrong

Tesla Became the World’s Most Valuable Auto Stock – But Wall Street Wasn’t Impressed

Majority of Sales and Business Development Professionals Struggling with Lead Gen Efforts

After Thursday’s Harrowing Drop, Where the Nasdaq Goes from Here Isn’t Pretty

The Dow Is Roaring Back – But One CIO Is Calling for a 50% Crash

Stunning PS5 ‘Project Athia’ Tease Nails Your Next-Gen Promise

I’m Glad Khloe Kardashian is Rewinding Time For Her Toxic Romance

The Last of Us Part II Review Round-Up: A Gut-Wrenching, Essential Experience

Smug Millennials Tried Outsmarting Warren Buffett on Airline Stocks – And Failed

Rockstar’s PS5 Reveal Shows It Doesn’t Care About Selling Games

Astro’s Playroom Proves PlayStation 5 Might Not Bet on VR After All

Sony’s Stunning Final PS5 Design is It’s Boldest Statement Yet

The New PlayStation 5 UI Is a Gloriously Crisp Visual Treat

Can We Please Just Let the Batman: Arkham Series Die?

The Dow Just Suffered a Nauseating Flashback to March’s Nasty Crash

Will Aaron Paul Take Responsibility for This Cringe-Worthy PSA?

Meghan Markle’s BFF Is Getting Torched – And Boy, Did She Have It Coming

Silent Hill Deserves Sony’s PS5, But You Shouldn’t Trust Konami

Is This the End of the Stock Market Rally?

Overpriced Tesla Won’t Be Most Valuable Carmaker for Long

Fed ‘Hyper Activism’ Is Setting Up the Stock Market to Fail: €2T Strategy Chief

Forget God of War: Crash Bandicoot Is the PS5 Exclusive Sony Must Reveal Today

Don’t Blame Today’s Stock Market Bloodbath on a ‘Second Wave’

No, Ted Cruz – the Real ‘American Taliban’ Is the U.S. Government

Sony’s Big PS5 Reveal Has Triggered Some Cringy Fanboy Behavior

No Man’s Sky Is About to Become the Next Minecraft (Yes, Really)

Dow Crashes Despite Fed’s Bullish Stock Market Assist – What Gives?

Call of Duty is Out of Excuses With Outrageous 200 GB Modern Warfare

Why Trump’s ‘Power Games’ Risk 2020’s Final Stock Market Beatdown

Don’t Tempt Rockstar Into Re-Releasing a $70 Third-Gen GTA V