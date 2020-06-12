Sony’s Cunning PS5 Plan Chases Your Nostalgia – And It’s Working

Sony’s PS5 reveal event recently showed off a whole slew of early games for the next-gen system.

A large number of the games were 3D platformers.

It seems like Sony might be banking on nostalgia for the PS1/2 to help sell the PS5 to people.

The PS5 reveal has finally happened, and it was a big one. We’ve got an in-depth look at some of the most exciting games of the upcoming console generation.

One of the biggest surprises was just how many 3D platformers where featured. From PlayStation mainstays like Ratchet and Clank to hot new IPs like Kena Bridge of Spirits. 3D platformers seem to be coming back.

It’s going to be like the PS1 era all over again.

The PS5 Has Lots of 3D Platformers Coming

If you didn’t catch it, yesterday Sony revealed a whole bunch of games for the PS5. Not to mention the console itself. Anyone who was a PlayStation fan in the 90s and early 2000s may have noticed the prevalence of 3D platformers.

We’re getting a brand-new Ratchet and Clank, presumably a sequel to the 2016 reboot. Sackboy: A Big Adventure looks like it’s taking the LittleBig Planet star into his own series. This time with proper platforming.

Perhaps most exciting was Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The game seems to be a 3D platformer puzzle game in a similar vein to something like Pikmin. It’s also a completely new IP and has character designs so cute that my heart actually exploded while watching the trailer.

If Sony Wants to Lean Into Nostalgia This Is the Way to Do It

It seems pretty clear that Sony is trying to capitalize on their history a little. After all, they started out their presentation with that familiar PlayStation starting sound and a look at their history. Obviously, this is a move aimed squarely at PS1 fans.

The first year of the PS5 is going to heavily capitalize on that nostalgia. We’ve got Oddworld: Soulstorm, a remake of a classic PS1 game. Not to mention all of those reimagined classic IPs like Sackboy and Ratchet and clank.

Nothing is likely to make people get excited and nostalgic en masse than bringing back a new wave of modern 3D platformers. This becomes even more true if the PS5 can pull a Crash Bandicoot game out of its pocket by launch. Just look at how well the N.Sane Trilogy did.

PS5’s Future Is Bright, and Also It’s the Past

Like it or not, nostalgia is a big part of what sells. People reminisce for simpler times constantly. That’s basically the only reason that remakes and remasters of classic games do so well.

If we are to believe the rumors, we should probably expect some more classic games to be announced for the PS5 soon. Now if they really want to bring back the good old days they’ll make PS1 and 2 games backward compatible with the system.

