Lazy Meghan Markle Vice Documentary Pushes False Racism Agenda

Vice Media has dropped the trailer for their new documentary charting the recent times of Meghan Markle.

The company claimed that its new series of releases “will give voice to radical and unapologetic points of view.”

Unfortunately, the trailer suggests that the documentary is far from “radical” and that Vice is exploiting the same sensationalist approach for which the British media is slammed.

The trailer for the new Meghan Markle documentary is finally out, but anyone hoping for something worthy of the “radical” tag Vice loves to award itself will be sorely disappointed.

Sadly, the documentary looks like shoddy journalism at best.

This Vice documentary is lazy journalism at its best

Vice has a reputation for pushing boundaries with its projects, so I was intrigued about how they would approach this royal family scandal.

To sum it up, Meghan Markle is a victim because she’s “a bit black.”

Yes, seriously. That’s a quote from someone in the documentary, by the way.

“A bit black.”

It looks like Vice has been suckered by the lazy defenses trotted out by Meghan and Harry supporters.

Meghan Markle defenders are guilty of same ‘sins’ as British media

What struck me as rather odd and a little ironic is that everyone in the documentary is speaking on Meghan’s behalf. It’s all about the opinions of those on the outside looking in.

Isn’t that what the British media is apparently guilty of? Judging her actions and speaking on her behalf?

Or is it the case that such an approach is okay as long as your views fall in line with the liberal social media justice mob?

At least the British media and royal family experts have insight into how the whole peculiar setup works. Many of the talking heads in this documentary are American.

So, not only are they on the outside, looking in, but they’re on the other side of the world with very little idea of how the royal family operates.

Vice plays race card to rack up cheap clicks

Racism sells in this day and age. It’s a hammer that social justice warriors love to smash over the heads of anyone who doesn’t agree with them.

This documentary would have you believe that the members of the British press are all card-carrying members of the KKK.

That’s just not true.

The real reason Meghan Markle is so polarizing

What’s even more frustrating is that the real reason why Meghan Markle is so polarizing is incredibly simple. She’s played a massive part in destroying the very fabric of the royal family.

It doesn’t appear that she ever wanted to truly join the royal family. She looks like a career-motivated actress. Her past highlights that fact. People like that aren’t usually happy to stand in the shadows while more prominent figures bask in the limelight.

No matter what, she and Harry were always going to be the supporting cast to William and Kate. At least in the U.K.

She married the wrong prince as far as publicity and limelight go – and that was a problem for her.

To become the center of attention and the modern-day princess she wants to be, she had to separate herself from the real thing in the U.K. and create her own royal family across the Atlantic.

That’s exactly what she has done.

