News
3 min read

Tokenized Stocks Under Fire as Global Regulators Warn of Investor Risks

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
The World Federation of Exchanges has urged regulators like the SEC and ESMA to strengthen oversight of tokenized stocks amid rapid growth.

The World Federation of Exchanges has urged regulators like the SEC and ESMA to strengthen oversight of tokenized stocks amid rapid growth. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Tokenized stocks are under fire from global exchange regulators for misleading investors.
  • The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) has urged stricter oversight and application of securities laws.
  • Despite the risks, the tokenized stock market grew 26% in 2025 as tokenization gained momentum.

The boom in tokenized stocks — a market that swelled by more than a quarter this year — has triggered a stern warning from the world’s top exchange body.

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) , which represents more than 250 major exchanges globally, has urged regulators in the U.S. and Europe to step in before investors are misled and market integrity compromised.

What Are Tokenized Stocks?

Tokenized stocks are digital representations of publicly traded equities issued on a blockchain.

Each token is designed to track the price of a specific stock — say, Tesla or Apple — and can be traded around the clock on platforms such as Coinbase, Robinhood, Kraken, Gemini, and eToro.

But unlike traditional shares, tokenized stocks don’t carry shareholder rights. Holders typically cannot vote, receive dividends directly, or claim ownership of the underlying equity.

That’s why regulators now want clearer rules before the market scales.

WFE Calls For Regulatory Intervention

In letters to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), and International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the WFE called for securities laws to explicitly cover tokenized equities, with firmer rules around custody, disclosures, and marketing.

The federation’s position is straightforward: if a product looks and trades like equity exposure, investors deserve equity-grade protections.

Without that clarity, regulators risk a patchwork market where look-alike products operate without comparable safeguards.

The WFE also flagged reputational spillover. Issuers can be dragged into brand or legal headaches when their names are used on tokenized products they didn’t authorize.

Recent public statements by high-profile companies distancing themselves from such offerings underscore the point.

Tokenization Keeps Advancing

Despite the warnings, tokenization remains one of 2025’s fastest-growing finance trends.

According to rwa.xyz , tokenized stocks rose from roughly $285 million to $360 million this year—about 26.6% growth.

Research frequently cited by market participants suggests that even a 1% shift of global equities onto blockchains would represent well over $1 trillion in value over time.

Backers say the appeal is obvious: lower costs, near-instant settlement, and 24/7 market access.

Some platforms already emphasize, in their own materials, that tokenized instruments are not the same as traditional stock and don’t grant shareholder rights; others are seeking formal regulatory pathways before rolling out U.S. offerings.

For now, the WFE’s message is to match innovation with structure. Its call is for consistent rules that protect investors, reduce confusion, and let tokenization scale without blurring the line between a stock—and something that only behaves like one.

