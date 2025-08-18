Coinbase Executive Sees Asia Leading in Stablecoin Regulation and Remittance Use Cases

Key Takeaways
As global demand for stablecoins heats up, Coinbase’s Asia-Pacific Managing Director John O’Loghlen believes Asia is best positioned to lead the next wave of adoption.
Speaking with CNBC’s Squawk Box , O’Loghlen highlighted that Asian markets are moving faster than the U.S. in rolling out stablecoin rules and testing real-world use cases like remittances.
According to O’Loghlen, Asia’s fintech-friendly environment and history of rapid digital adoption have created fertile ground for stablecoin innovation.
While the U.S. passed long-awaited stablecoin legislation last month, countries like Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore are already rolling out frameworks and licensing regimes.
“People in Asia care about their money. Where does it sit overnight? What funds is it in? What yield is it getting? How much does it cost to move it? There are vast remittance trails, bilateral flows between countries where people work and their families live,” he explained.
O’Loghlen stressed that remittances — a key part of many Asian economies — will be a driving force, as stablecoins can make these transfers instant and far cheaper than traditional methods.
He also pointed to Ripple’s growing footprint in the region as evidence that blockchain-powered payments are gaining traction.
While Washington still debates crypto legislation, Asia is moving ahead decisively.
By moving first, Asian regulators are giving their markets a head start in shaping global stablecoin adoption — from remittances to trade settlement.