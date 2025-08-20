Fed Governor Michelle Bowman: US Must Embrace Tokenization and Stablecoins or Risk Falling Behind

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman is calling for the U.S. banking system to embrace blockchain, crypto, AI, and Web3 technologies, or risk falling into irrelevance.
Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025, Bowman urged bankers and institutions to innovate and adopt new tech as the U.S. begins to implement pro-crypto and pro-innovation regulations for the digital asset sector.
She was critical of the “overly cautious approach” taken by traditional financial institutions and argued that the outdated legacy barriers and attitudes need to be stripped away if they want to remain competitive.
Now, the Fed is working on developing a comprehensive framework for digital assets, which it hopes will bridge traditional and decentralized finance together.
She begins by highlighting the potential of tokenization within the U.S. banking system, which could boost the speed and security of asset transfer.
Furthermore, tokenization could remove the need for escrow and manual processing, making things faster, cheaper, and lowering the risk of transaction failures. She adds:
“Tokenized assets enable a transferor to pass title without changing a custodian or moving any physical security or asset.”
With regards to stablecoins, she notes that they’re now at the center of “many discussions” since the GENIUS Act was signed into law.
Bowman explains that now, they’re set to become a “fixture in the financial system”, creating major “implications and opportunities” for legacy banking.
“Congress tasked the banking agencies with creating a regulatory framework for stablecoins, and we are working with our colleagues in the other agencies to move forward.”
Fascinatingly, Bowman confirmed that the Fed is working on building out a comprehensive regulatory framework, in collaboration with banks and regulators, to fully realise the tech’s potential.
“We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind.”
Therefore, Bowman concludes it is now necessary to embrace change and build a reliable, durable regulatory framework.
