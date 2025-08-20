Search
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman: US Must Embrace Tokenization and Stablecoins or Risk Falling Behind
3 min read

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman: US Must Embrace Tokenization and Stablecoins or Risk Falling Behind

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Stablecoin and tokenization the path forward for U.S. banks.

U.S. Fed governor urges banks to embrace Web3. | Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • The U.S. Federal Reserve is working on digital asset frameworks for tokenized assets and stablecoins.
  • Michelle Bowman says stablecoins will become a “fixture” in the modern economy.
  • The U.S. is implementing sweeping regulatory reforms for crypto and stablecoins through the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman is calling for the U.S. banking system to embrace blockchain, crypto, AI, and Web3 technologies, or risk falling into irrelevance.

Embrace Web3

Speaking at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium 2025, Bowman urged bankers and institutions to innovate and adopt new tech as the U.S. begins to implement pro-crypto and pro-innovation regulations for the digital asset sector.

She was critical of the “overly cautious approach” taken by traditional financial institutions and argued that the outdated legacy barriers and attitudes need to be stripped away if they want to remain competitive.

Now, the Fed is working on developing a comprehensive framework for digital assets, which it hopes will bridge traditional and decentralized finance together.

Stablecoins and Tokenization

She begins by highlighting the potential of tokenization within the U.S. banking system, which could boost the speed and security of asset transfer.

Furthermore, tokenization could remove the need for escrow and manual processing, making things faster, cheaper, and lowering the risk of transaction failures. She adds:

“Tokenized assets enable a transferor to pass title without changing a custodian or moving any physical security or asset.”

With regards to stablecoins, she notes that they’re now at the center of “many discussions” since the GENIUS Act was signed into law.

Bowman explains that now, they’re set to become a “fixture in the financial system”, creating major “implications and opportunities” for legacy banking.

“Congress tasked the banking agencies with creating a regulatory framework for stablecoins, and we are working with our colleagues in the other agencies to move forward.”

Fascinatingly, Bowman confirmed that the Fed is working on building out a comprehensive regulatory framework, in collaboration with banks and regulators, to fully realise the tech’s potential.

“We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind.”

Therefore, Bowman concludes it is now necessary to embrace change and build a reliable, durable regulatory framework.

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
