Kraken Bypasses Banks with PayPal-Enabled USD Deposits Following $1M Test Surge

Key Takeaways

Kraken now allows U.S. customers to fund their crypto accounts using PayPal without logging into a bank.

Over $1 million in PayPal deposits were made during an unpublicized soft launch.

While Kraken leverages fintech to expand access, major banks like JPMorgan and Citi are cautiously moving into stablecoins.

Kraken has officially launched PayPal as a funding option for its U.S. customers, enabling crypto purchases without traditional bank involvement.

This move significantly expands access to digital assets by allowing users to deposit USD directly through PayPal.

Top Trending Crypto Articles Best Exchanges Check Out Our Recommended Exchanges Here

Buy Crypto Fast How To Buy Crypto with a Credit Card Now

Safe Crypto Gambling See Our Picks for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites

Kraken Launches PayPal Deposits

On August 6, Kraken announced in a blog post that customers in the United States can now deposit U.S. dollars via PayPal, without logging into a bank account.

“No more typing in your bank credentials. No third-party login pop-ups. Just fast, familiar funding from a platform you already trust,” the company wrote.

The update is designed to make crypto onboarding smoother, especially for newcomers.

According to Kraken, the feature provides instant, round-the-clock deposits while bypassing delays brought on with traditional banking.

$1 Million Soft Launch

Kraken said the full rollout follows a soft launch that quietly attracted more than $1 million in PayPal deposits from U.S. users.

The company emphasized that this early success came entirely through organic growth.

“Just word of mouth and a lot of happy users,” Kraken noted.

Kraken began supporting PayPal deposits in the EU and U.K. in 2023 and brought the feature to Australia in 2024.

The company added that support in additional countries is on the way.

Traditional Banks Explore Stablecoins

As Kraken leans into fintech partnerships, legacy banks are also taking steps into the digital currency space—though more cautiously.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon has remained skeptical about stablecoins but acknowledged increasing involvement.

On a July 15 earnings call , Dimon said the bank plans to explore its internal deposit token, JPMorgan Coin (JPMD), and broader stablecoin-related initiatives.

Citi is also moving in a similar direction. CEO Jane Fraser recently confirmed the bank is actively exploring the issuance of a Citi stablecoin.

In April, Citi’s research division projected that the total stablecoin supply could reach up to $3.7 trillion by 2030 in a bullish scenario.

“The total outstanding supply of stablecoins could grow to $1.6 trillion by 2030 in our base case and to $3.7 trillion in our bull case,” the report stated.

Top Trending Crypto Articles Best Exchanges Check Out Our Recommended Exchanges Here

Buy Crypto Fast How To Buy Crypto with a Credit Card Now

Safe Crypto Gambling See Our Picks for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites