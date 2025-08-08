Search
4 min read

Impact of Blockchain on Securities Markets: Tokenized Equities vs. AMMs in Trading Efficiency

Published
Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Published
By Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Edited by Insha Zia
Tokenized equities vs. AMMs

Blockchain’s future splits: tokenized equities stall, while AMMs thrive in volatility. | Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Tokenized equities had the tech and vision but couldn’t scale into viable markets without liquidity, trust, and regulatory clarity.
  • AMMs succeed not by replacing centralized exchanges, but by offering unique advantages.
  • What counts as “cheaper” or “better” depends on trade size, market conditions, and the trader’s priorities.

The past decade has been a stress test for the boundaries of financial innovation. Blockchain cracked open a door bolted shut for over a century—how assets are issued, traded, and settled.

But behind that door, the path has split . Two experiments—tokenized equities and automated market makers—have tried to rewrite the securities trading rules.

One has stumbled, while the other has learned to thrive in its own way.

Tokenized Equities: The Dream That Stalled

It began with a seductive vision: investors everywhere buying slices of Tesla or Google at any hour, from any country, without an intermediary.

The blockchain records ownership, settles trades in seconds, and stitches global markets into a seamless digital fabric.

The early products looked promising. But reality was less forgiving. Trading volumes never reached escape velocity.

Spreads stayed wide—often ten times the cost of buying the same stock on a regulated exchange—and prices wandered away from their real-world twins, sometimes for hours.

The protections investors take for granted in traditional markets—regulation, custody safeguards, governance rights—were missing. Questions arose over whether the tokens were truly backed one-for-one with real shares.

In the end, tokenized equities didn’t fail because the technology was flawed. They failed because the essential ingredients of a functioning market—liquidity, trust, and network effects—can’t be programmed into existence overnight.

AMMs: Liquidity Engines Built for the Storm

While tokenized equities sputtered, a different kind of blockchain market quietly became a workhorse for crypto trading: the automated market maker.

At first glance, an AMM is deceptively simple—it is just a pool of tokens linked by a pricing curve that adjusts automatically as trades flow in and out.

Without human market makers or flashing order books, they seem almost passive. But they can do something remarkable: hold steady when volatility rattles traditional markets.

In turbulent moments when centralized exchange spreads widen and liquidity dries up, well-funded AMM pools keep quoting and filling orders.

Their deterministic pricing allows for million-dollar trades without triggering the sudden liquidity gaps traders fear.

When you strip out blockchain gas fees and protocol charges, a large trade can cost significantly less to execute through an AMM than through the biggest centralized venues.

It’s in the storm, not the calm, that the AMM shows why it belongs.

The Invisible Gap That Shapes Where Trades Go

Run the same trade through both systems and you’ll often find a gap—an AMM execution that looks cheaper than its centralized counterpart.

Yet the volume doesn’t automatically migrate, because trading decisions hinge on more than price.

Centralized exchanges come with custodial risk but offer speed, familiar tools, and the ability to slice an order into hundreds of micro-trades.

AMMs impose gas costs and the need to trust code, so traders bundle orders into larger chunks.

The result is a natural division of labor: quick, small trades stay on centralized venues; big, deliberate moves often land in deep AMM pools, especially when volatility bites.

This isn’t a winner-takes-all race. It’s a reshaping of the market map—each venue claiming the territory where it’s strongest, with traders navigating between them based on cost, risk, and the moment’s conditions.

Blockchain doesn’t guarantee better markets. It offers new architectures, each with its trade-offs. Tokenized equities proved that even the boldest innovations can falter without trust and liquidity.

AMMs showed that a new design can compete in the right environment and carve out a role that the old systems can’t easily match.

The next chapter won’t be about replacing one with the other—it will be about how these architectures coexist and overlap and redefine what market efficiency means in the digital age.

Table of Contents
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    About the Author

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo began his career as an investigative journalist in Italy, where he contributed to both local and national newspapers, focusing on various financial sectors. Upon relocating to London, he worked as an analyst for Fitch's CapitalStructure and later as a Senior Reporter for Alliance News. In 2017, Giuseppe transitioned to covering cryptocurrency-related news, producing documentaries and articles on Bitcoin and other emerging digital currencies. He also played a pivotal role in establishing the academy for a cryptocurrency exchange website. Crypto remained his primary area of interest throughout his tenure as a writer for ThirdFloor.
