Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Do We Really Need DEX Perps When CEXs Already Offer 100x Leverage?
News
4 min read

Do We Really Need DEX Perps When CEXs Already Offer 100x Leverage?

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Ryan James
DEX Perps vs CEXs — Do Traders Still Need Decentralized Leverage

The DEX vs CEX Leverage Debate Intensifies Across Crypto Markets | Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Perpetual DEXs have become the flavor of the leverage trading market, capturing billions from the CEX competitors.
  • The growth has been explosive in 2025, with the DEX perpetual volumes surging over $1 trillion.
  • Self-custodial wallets, NO KYC, and access to emerging markets make them more popular.

Perpetual decentralized exchanges (perp DEXs) have emerged as a transformative force in the cryptocurrency trading landscape throughout 2025, capturing a significant share of the derivatives market from their centralized counterparts (CEXs).

In September 2025, perp DEX trading volume exceeded $1 trillion for the first time, representing a 48% month-over-month increase and accounting for approximately 26% of all perpetual futures activity globally. 

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

CEX is a Perp Trading King, But DEX Perps Catching Up Fast

Centralized exchanges like Binance remain market leaders, with a daily trade volume of over $50 billion. However, its share has taken a hit this year as the popularity of Hyperliquid soared.

On the other hand, everything on DEXs is on-chain and transparent, meaning anyone can see how trades and liquidations occur in real-time. This provides traders with the leverage to react quickly, manage their trades effectively, and enhance their profitability.

Binance, holding a 37.5% share and processing $5.4 trillion in Q1 2025 volume alone, excels in raw scale. They also offer smooth 100x+ leverage with little slippage. 

But the real question is why traders are flocking to DEX perps when Binance, OKX, and others offer, on average, 100X leverage and easy fund transfer options.

Perp DEX Volume Explodes

In 2025, Perp DEXs, which enable leveraged trading of perpetual futures contracts, transitioned from being specialized DeFi instruments to becoming popular trading venues.

DEXs now command 26% of global perpetual futures volume, up from 4-6% in mid-2024 and just 1% in 2022. The DEX-to-CEX volume ratio for perps reached a record 0.23 in Q2 2025, signaling a structural shift toward decentralization. Perpetuals account for 56% of total DEX volume in 2025, compared to 50% in 2024.

Edul Patel, CEO of the Indian centralized exchange Mudrex, said DEX perpetuals are gaining popularity as they address many of the issues traders face on centralized exchanges. One of the problems it solves is “enabling self-custody. Traders can control their funds fully, so there’s no risk of losing assets if an exchange collapses.”

“With recent tech upgrades, DEXs now match the speed and smooth experience of CEXs, often with near-zero trading fees. Plus, DEXs offer traders more freedom and flexibility as regulations evolve around centralized platforms. Simply put, DEX perpetuals combine control, transparency, privacy, and cost efficiency, all of which modern traders value most,” he added.

The surge in volume is not accidental but stems from a confluence of technological, economic, and behavioral factors. Traders are increasingly favoring perp DEXs for their alignment with crypto’s ethos of decentralization, especially amid lingering CEX trust issues.

Perp DEXs, on the other hand, fill critical ecosystem gaps and are therefore essential for a robust and inclusive trading system. They are a complementary force that spurs innovation rather than a complete replacement.

Perp DEX Advantages

Perp DEX offers a range of advantages to traders compared to centralized platforms, appealing to the new generation of privacy-focused traders.

Users retain asset control through non-custodial wallets, thereby mitigating CEX risks, such as hacks. In 2025, following post-regulatory crackdowns, this appeals to privacy-focused and global users who are barred from CEXs.

Some key advantages include:

  • Technological Advancements: DEX Perp platforms utilize ZK Rollups and custom L1 chains, such as Hyperliquid’s 200,000 TPS, to enable sub-second executions and CEX-like performance without centralization. 
  • Incentives and Airdrops: The DEX ecosystem allows points farming, loyalty programs, and token rewards to attract “mercenary” capital. Permissionless listings capture memecoin hype.
  • Economic Volatility: DEX offers 24/7 trading, high leverage, and no expiry appeal in uncertain markets. These platforms also see low fees compared to CEX.
  • Privacy and Customization: Features like encrypted order books hide leverage/liquidation data, appealing to sophisticated traders.

On-chain orderbooks and verifiable executions eliminate “black box” pricing or manipulation. Funding rates and liquidations are automated via smart contracts, reducing counterparty risk.

No KYC/AML hurdles enable instant access to emerging assets, such as memecoins. This democratizes high-leverage trading (up to 50x) for underserved markets.

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    DEX Perps vs CEXs — Do Traders Still Need Decentralized Leverage
    Crypto
    September 22, 2025 8:47 AM

    Perpetual DEX Market Emerge as Fastest-Growing DeFi Sector With 10x Growth in September

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Bees on honeycomb
    Crypto
    Oct 09, 2025 | 2:41 PM UTC21 hours ago

    BNB Activity Climbs to Record Highs Amid Aster Wash-Trading Allegations

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Blockchain investigator ZachXBT accused the Aster community of linking with “known grifters” Wynn and Shillin, amid wash trading accusations.
    Crypto
    Oct 06, 2025 | 9:54 AM UTC4 days ago

    ZachXBT Highlights Aster’s Ties to ‘Known Grifters’ Wynn and Shillin Amid Wash-Trading Fallout

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!