Do We Really Need DEX Perps When CEXs Already Offer 100x Leverage?

Key Takeaways
Perpetual decentralized exchanges (perp DEXs) have emerged as a transformative force in the cryptocurrency trading landscape throughout 2025, capturing a significant share of the derivatives market from their centralized counterparts (CEXs).
In September 2025, perp DEX trading volume exceeded $1 trillion for the first time, representing a 48% month-over-month increase and accounting for approximately 26% of all perpetual futures activity globally.
Centralized exchanges like Binance remain market leaders, with a daily trade volume of over $50 billion. However, its share has taken a hit this year as the popularity of Hyperliquid soared.
On the other hand, everything on DEXs is on-chain and transparent, meaning anyone can see how trades and liquidations occur in real-time. This provides traders with the leverage to react quickly, manage their trades effectively, and enhance their profitability.
Binance, holding a 37.5% share and processing $5.4 trillion in Q1 2025 volume alone, excels in raw scale. They also offer smooth 100x+ leverage with little slippage.
But the real question is why traders are flocking to DEX perps when Binance, OKX, and others offer, on average, 100X leverage and easy fund transfer options.
In 2025, Perp DEXs, which enable leveraged trading of perpetual futures contracts, transitioned from being specialized DeFi instruments to becoming popular trading venues.
DEXs now command 26% of global perpetual futures volume, up from 4-6% in mid-2024 and just 1% in 2022. The DEX-to-CEX volume ratio for perps reached a record 0.23 in Q2 2025, signaling a structural shift toward decentralization. Perpetuals account for 56% of total DEX volume in 2025, compared to 50% in 2024.
Edul Patel, CEO of the Indian centralized exchange Mudrex, said DEX perpetuals are gaining popularity as they address many of the issues traders face on centralized exchanges. One of the problems it solves is “enabling self-custody. Traders can control their funds fully, so there’s no risk of losing assets if an exchange collapses.”
“With recent tech upgrades, DEXs now match the speed and smooth experience of CEXs, often with near-zero trading fees. Plus, DEXs offer traders more freedom and flexibility as regulations evolve around centralized platforms. Simply put, DEX perpetuals combine control, transparency, privacy, and cost efficiency, all of which modern traders value most,” he added.
The surge in volume is not accidental but stems from a confluence of technological, economic, and behavioral factors. Traders are increasingly favoring perp DEXs for their alignment with crypto’s ethos of decentralization, especially amid lingering CEX trust issues.
Perp DEXs, on the other hand, fill critical ecosystem gaps and are therefore essential for a robust and inclusive trading system. They are a complementary force that spurs innovation rather than a complete replacement.
Perp DEX offers a range of advantages to traders compared to centralized platforms, appealing to the new generation of privacy-focused traders.
Users retain asset control through non-custodial wallets, thereby mitigating CEX risks, such as hacks. In 2025, following post-regulatory crackdowns, this appeals to privacy-focused and global users who are barred from CEXs.
Some key advantages include:
On-chain orderbooks and verifiable executions eliminate “black box” pricing or manipulation. Funding rates and liquidations are automated via smart contracts, reducing counterparty risk.
No KYC/AML hurdles enable instant access to emerging assets, such as memecoins. This democratizes high-leverage trading (up to 50x) for underserved markets.