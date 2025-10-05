Hyperliquid Has No Rivals, Says Patrick Scott, as Major Exchanges Roll out Copycats

Key Takeaways
In the past few weeks, major centralized exchanges have launched perpetual DEX platforms or invested in one to shorten Hyperliquid’s growing market share.
However, DeFi analyst Patrick Scott believes that Hyperliquid remains the best-positioned and most investable Perp DEX in the market, despite its declining share amid new launches.
Over the past few weeks, Hyperliquid’s share of Perp DEX volume has fallen from 45% to 8%, while Aster’s volume grew more than 100X to $300b+ last week. Similar platforms, such as Lighter and EdgeX, have reached comparable volumes to Hyperliquid.
Despite growing competition from newcomers, Scott suggests that Hyperliquid remains one of the most valuable propositions.
Perp DEXs are in a long-term uptrend, as a percent of “CEX perps volume, they’ve grown from less than 2% in 2022 to over 20% last month. 10X in 3 years. Hyperliquid has been both the driver and beneficiary of that trend,” he explained.
The market leader’s primary challenger is Aster, a perp DEX backed by Binance, whose derivative market was challenged by Hyperliquid.
Aster has experienced a significant increase in volume over the past few weeks, claiming more than 50% of the market share last week. Aster’s volume grew from $11b to $270b in a week, highlighting its astonishing growth.
Other DEXs, such as EdgeX and Lighter, experienced volume growth of over 100% last week; however, their market share declined due to Aster’s significant volume increase.
Scott noted that although the newer challengers are giving Hyperliquid some tough competition in the short term, the strategy is hinged chiefly on incentivizing volume with future airdrops, hoping that some of that “volume is sticky.”
“Volume being sticky requires users to love the product. And to know whether users prefer other products, we’ll need to see volume stickiness and growth in open interest. Hyperliquid’s volume held steady. As long as Hyperliquid can achieve steady growth in its revenue-producing volume, it doesn’t need to worry yet.”
Unlike volume and revenue, which measure activity, the analyst noted that Open Interest measures liquidity and provides a more accurate picture of user interest. Hyperliquid remains the dominant leader, with a market share of 62%.
Talking about a few anomalies that could cost Hyperliquid its market top position, Scott listed several factors:
Hyperliquid is the market leader in decentralized perpetual offerings, with a daily trading volume of over $7 billion. However, this is still lower than that of centralized derivative market leaders like Binance, which sees over $30 billion in daily trading volume.