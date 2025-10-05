Search
Hyperliquid Has No Rivals, Says Patrick Scott, as Major Exchanges Roll out Copycats
Hyperliquid Has No Rivals, Says Patrick Scott, as Major Exchanges Roll out Copycats

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Ryan James
Perpetual DEXs surge in adoption as traders move from centralized exchanges to on-chain futures platforms.

Patrick Scott Says Hyperliquid Dominates While Competitors Roll Out Copycats | Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Hyperliquid has seen a few challengers over the past week, like Aster, EdgeX, and X.
  • The new launches have depreciated Hyperliquid’s volume share from 45% to 8%.
  • Aster, backed by Binance, has experienced the most explosive growth, with its trading volume surging from $11 billion to $270 billion in just one week.

In the past few weeks, major centralized exchanges have launched perpetual DEX platforms or invested in one to shorten Hyperliquid’s growing market share.

However, DeFi analyst Patrick Scott believes  that Hyperliquid remains the best-positioned and most investable Perp DEX in the market, despite its declining share amid new launches.

Aster a Challenger, But Hyperliquid is Still a Market Leader

Over the past few weeks, Hyperliquid’s share of Perp DEX volume has fallen from 45% to 8%, while Aster’s volume grew more than 100X to $300b+ last week. Similar platforms, such as Lighter and EdgeX, have reached comparable volumes to Hyperliquid.

Despite growing competition from newcomers, Scott suggests that Hyperliquid remains one of the most valuable propositions. 

Perp DEXs are in a long-term uptrend, as a percent of “CEX perps volume, they’ve grown from less than 2% in 2022 to over 20% last month. 10X in 3 years. Hyperliquid has been both the driver and beneficiary of that trend,” he explained.

The market leader’s primary challenger is Aster, a perp DEX backed by Binance, whose derivative market was challenged by Hyperliquid.

Aster has experienced a significant increase in volume over the past few weeks, claiming more than 50% of the market share last week. Aster’s volume grew from $11b to $270b in a week, highlighting its astonishing growth.

Other DEXs, such as EdgeX and Lighter, experienced volume growth of over 100% last week; however, their market share declined due to Aster’s significant volume increase.

The DEX Perp Boom Hangs on Future Incentive Promises

Scott noted that although the newer challengers are giving Hyperliquid some tough competition in the short term, the strategy is hinged chiefly on incentivizing volume with future airdrops, hoping that some of that “volume is sticky.”

“Volume being sticky requires users to love the product. And to know whether users prefer other products, we’ll need to see volume stickiness and growth in open interest. Hyperliquid’s volume held steady. As long as Hyperliquid can achieve steady growth in its revenue-producing volume, it doesn’t need to worry yet.”

Unlike volume and revenue, which measure activity, the analyst noted that Open Interest measures liquidity and provides a more accurate picture of user interest. Hyperliquid remains the dominant leader, with a market share of 62%.

Talking about a few anomalies that could cost Hyperliquid its market top position, Scott listed several factors:

  • Hyperliquid’s absolute volume dropped, while it lost market share. 
  • Hyperliquid’s Open Interest dropped significantly, or a competitor reached parity.
  • USDH experienced a prolonged depeg or failed to attain significant liquidity after 12 months. 

Hyperliquid is the market leader in decentralized perpetual offerings, with a daily trading volume of over $7 billion. However, this is still lower than that of centralized derivative market leaders like Binance, which sees over $30 billion in daily trading volume.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
