Perpetual DEX Market Emerge as Fastest-Growing DeFi Sector With 10x Growth in September

Key Takeaways

Perpetual DEX platforms saw explosive growth in September, outpacing all other crypto sectors.

Native tokens of leading protocols jumped 20%–300% over the month.

DEX perpetuals now account for more than a quarter of the derivatives market.

The decentralized perpetual exchange sector has exploded in recent weeks, cementing itself as one of the fastest-growing corners of the crypto industry and posing a mounting challenge to centralized giants.

According to data from Dexu AI , perpetual DEX platforms recorded a tenfold increase in “mindshare” — a measure of discussion and influence across social media, forums, and news outlets — during September.

That surge far outpaced all other sectors, underscoring the market’s shifting focus toward self-custodial derivatives.

A Surge in Engagement and Market Share

Protocols like Aster, Lighter, Avantis, Extended, and Paradex were among the most talked-about projects, fueled in part by endorsements from high-profile figures such as Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

Innovations in wallet integration, on-chain infrastructure, and favorable regulatory clarity in markets like the U.S. and EU have also contributed to the rapid rise.

Perpetual DEXs now command roughly 26% of the derivatives market, with their share expanding quickly as users flock to decentralized platforms that offer parity with centralized exchanges while maintaining stronger transparency and custody controls.

Token Outperformance

The rally in decentralized derivatives has also carried native perp tokens to outsized gains.

Aster jumped more than 300% in September, while Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has climbed over 500% year-to-date.

By comparison, sector benchmarks like AI (+12%), RWAs (+8%), and memecoins (+15%) have lagged far behind.

Perpetual futures, which allow traders to speculate with leverage and no expiry, have long been a favorite of crypto’s most active traders.

Now, platforms such as Hyperliquid, GMX, and dYdX are bringing those instruments fully on-chain, in some cases offering leverage up to 100x across more than 100 assets.

DeFi Perps Gain on Centralized Exchanges

The rise of DeFi perps marks a fundamental shift in crypto market structure.

Spot decentralized exchanges posted a record $140 billion in volume in August, but perp DEXs are becoming the new growth engine.

Analysts project decentralized derivatives could push total DeFi volume past $3.4 trillion by 2025.

While centralized exchanges still dominate in absolute scale and accessibility for beginners, perpetual DEXs are gaining ground fast.

With tenfold mindshare growth and surging token prices, the sector has become one of 2025’s defining stories.

