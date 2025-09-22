Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Perpetual DEX Market Emerge as Fastest-Growing DeFi Sector With 10x Growth in September
News
3 min read

Perpetual DEX Market Emerge as Fastest-Growing DeFi Sector With 10x Growth in September

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Perpetual DEXs surge in adoption as traders move from centralized exchanges to on-chain futures platforms.

Perpetual DEXs surge in adoption as traders move from centralized exchanges to on-chain futures platforms. | Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Perpetual DEX platforms saw explosive growth in September, outpacing all other crypto sectors.
  • Native tokens of leading protocols jumped 20%–300% over the month.
  • DEX perpetuals now account for more than a quarter of the derivatives market.

The decentralized perpetual exchange sector has exploded in recent weeks, cementing itself as one of the fastest-growing corners of the crypto industry and posing a mounting challenge to centralized giants.

According to data from Dexu AI , perpetual DEX platforms recorded a tenfold increase in “mindshare” — a measure of discussion and influence across social media, forums, and news outlets — during September.

That surge far outpaced all other sectors, underscoring the market’s shifting focus toward self-custodial derivatives.

Top Crypto Tax Accounting Software
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
CoinTracker

CoinTracker
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
TokenTax

TokenTax
promotions
Save 10% on TokenTax with multi-year purchases
Coins
Claim Offer
CoinLedger

CoinLedger
promotions
Earn $100+ per referral who signs up with your link
Coins
Claim Offer

A Surge in Engagement and Market Share

Protocols like Aster, Lighter, Avantis, Extended, and Paradex were among the most talked-about projects, fueled in part by endorsements from high-profile figures such as Binance founder Changpeng Zhao.

Innovations in wallet integration, on-chain infrastructure, and favorable regulatory clarity in markets like the U.S. and EU have also contributed to the rapid rise.

Perpetual DEXs now command roughly 26% of the derivatives market, with their share expanding quickly as users flock to decentralized platforms that offer parity with centralized exchanges while maintaining stronger transparency and custody controls.

Token Outperformance

The rally in decentralized derivatives has also carried native perp tokens to outsized gains.

Aster jumped more than 300% in September, while Hyperliquid’s HYPE token has climbed over 500% year-to-date.

By comparison, sector benchmarks like AI (+12%), RWAs (+8%), and memecoins (+15%) have lagged far behind.

Perpetual futures, which allow traders to speculate with leverage and no expiry, have long been a favorite of crypto’s most active traders.

Now, platforms such as Hyperliquid, GMX, and dYdX are bringing those instruments fully on-chain, in some cases offering leverage up to 100x across more than 100 assets.

DeFi Perps Gain on Centralized Exchanges

The rise of DeFi perps marks a fundamental shift in crypto market structure.

Spot decentralized exchanges posted a record $140 billion in volume in August, but perp DEXs are becoming the new growth engine.

Analysts project decentralized derivatives could push total DeFi volume past $3.4 trillion by 2025.

While centralized exchanges still dominate in absolute scale and accessibility for beginners, perpetual DEXs are gaining ground fast.

With tenfold mindshare growth and surging token prices, the sector has become one of 2025’s defining stories.

Top Picks for Ethereum

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Solana’s Q2 report highlights strong DeFi and RWA growth, even as NFT and DEX volumes dropped with the fading memecoin trend.
    Crypto
    August 19, 2025 12:02 PM

    Solana Q2 Report: DeFi and RWA Growth Offset NFT and DEX Slowdown

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Binance DEX trading volumes soar.
    Crypto
    June 19, 2025 3:03 PM

    Binance DEX Ecosystem Surpasses Solana and Ethereum Combined With $158B Volume

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    BTC Logo
    Crypto
    Sep 22, 2025 | 8:37 AM UTC10 mins ago

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Crashes to $112,000 — A Breakdown of the Carnage Unfolding

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!