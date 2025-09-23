Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Bitcoin Ready for ‘Uptober’ Rally After $1.7B Liquidations Reset Market
News
3 min read

Bitcoin Ready for ‘Uptober’ Rally After $1.7B Liquidations Reset Market

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Bitcoin bounces back as investors rally.

Bitcoin back in action ahead of Uptober. | Credit: Manuel Mazzanti/NurPhoto via Getty Images..

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • October has been crypto’s best-performing month since 2013, with returns averaging above 20%.
  • Bitcoin has been trading up 0.6% at $113,230 in the past 24 hours, and BTC dominance has been up at 57.7%.
  • Macroeconomic announcements from the U.S. could steer market sentiment this week.

After a brutal $1.7 billion wipeout in leveraged positions on Monday, crypto markets are finding their footing.

Investors are rotating back into Bitcoin (BTC), setting the stage just as October—historically one of crypto’s strongest months, dubbed “Uptober”—looms on the horizon.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Safepal

Safepal
promotions
Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
BitBox

BitBox
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer

The Days Ahead

According to an analysis from QCP Group, yesterday’s $1.7 billion in liquidations and the resulting volatility have already begun to smooth out.

It notes that traders had been leaning into altcoin season, which fueled massive speculation for the likes of Aster (ASTER), Hyperliquid (HYPE), Pump.fun (PUMP), and Avantis (AVNT).

The altcoin season index spiked to 100 on Sept. 20 before tumbling to 65, reflecting a sharp rotation out of alts.

At the same time, Bitcoin’s dominance climbed above 57% while Ethereum’s share slipped to 12%, though it has since recovered slightly to 13%. At press time, Bitcoin dominance stood at 57.7%.

QCP posits that investors are rotating back into BTC and positioning themselves ahead of Uptober, which has historically been Bitcoin’s best-performing month.

Conversely, September aka “Redtember” is BTC’s worst-performing month, though this year Bitcoin’s risen from $108,000 on Sept. 1 and peaked above $117,000 on Sept. 19.

Uptober

There are a myriad of other factors affecting market action this cycle, which include the ongoing acquisition of BTC by the likes of Strategy and Metaplanet, huge exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows, and overall bullish sentiment amongst investors.

However, there’s still some uncertainty as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Jerome Powell is expected to speak on the U.S. economy again this Wednesday, and Core PCE data regarding U.S. inflation rates will be published this Friday.

QCP argues that if inflation is steady, it may signal further rate cuts from the Fed this year, extending liquidity into Q4 and catalyzing another BTC breakout, which may ultimately spur a long-overdue altcoin season.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    VanEck CEO Jan van Eck.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    Sep 22, 2025 | 3:18 PM UTC19 hours ago

    VanEck’s Bitcoin Price and ATH Prediction for 2026

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    The cryptocurrency token Avantis (AVNT), backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, has surged as much as 77% over the past week.
    Crypto
    Sep 22, 2025 | 3:28 PM UTC19 hours ago

    Peter Thiel-Backed Avantis ($AVNT) Soars 77% on Binance and Coinbase Listings, $10M Airdrop

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    The $ASTER token has endured a brutal first few days of trading, shedding 33% of its peak value before beginning to rebound.
    Crypto
    Sep 23, 2025 | 8:11 AM UTC3 hours ago

    $ASTER Price Recovers After Explosive 33% Loss, What Next?

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!