Justin Sun’s HTX Launches SunPerp to Take On Binance’s Aster and Hyperliquid

Key Takeaways
Amid the growing popularity of decentralized perpetual exchanges, Justin Sun’s HTX has launched a new Hyperliquid rival called SunPerp.
SunPerp was launched by TRON’s founder and HTX advisor, representing a strategic expansion of the TRON ecosystem that fills a gap in native on-chain derivatives trading.
SunPerp was officially launched on the mainnet on October 1 during the Token 2049 event, following weeks in a public Beta phase.
The platform officially entered public beta on Sept. 19, during an X Space event co-hosted by HTX Live, TRON, and SunPerp, themed “The Boundless Imagination of the Next Generation of DEX.”
By September 21, it had already onboarded over 3,000 users, and recent updates indicate that daily trading volumes reached $30 million by Day 6 of the beta.
Built natively on the TRON blockchain, SunPerp takes advantage of its low network costs, high throughput (up to 2,000 TPS), and dominance in USDT circulation (more than 50% of the world’s USDT supply).
With up to 20x leverage in cross or isolated margin settings, it supports over 31 trading pairings, including popular memecoins like TRUMP and blue-chip assets like Bitcoin.
Decentralized exchange (DEX) perpetual futures, often referred to as “perp DEXs,” have experienced significant growth in adoption throughout 2025, capturing a growing share of the cryptocurrency derivatives market.
Although centralized derivatives platforms like Binance, OKX, and a few others still dominate the perpetual trading market in terms of trading volume, DEX perps like Hyperliquid and Aster have made a significant mark quickly.
These platforms enable traders to speculate on asset values in a non-custodial, on-chain environment, utilizing leverage without expiration dates.
Perp DEX’s rise is not merely a DeFi trend; rather, it is a reaction to the constraints on centralized exchanges, such as regulatory scrutiny, limited leverage, and more.
By mid-2025, perp DEXs accounted for 26% of total perpetual futures volume, a massive jump of 4-6% in early 2024, with platforms like Hyperliquid leading the charge.
Centralized exchanges like Binance record $50 billion in daily derivative volumes, followed by OKX, which has $30 billion.
In comparison, DEX platforms like Hyperliquid see approximately $7.6 billion to $15 billion in daily derivative volume, while Aster is quickly catching up.
Although the trading volume is still one-fourth of the CEX platforms’, the popularity could propel these DEX platforms to compete with Binance in the coming years.