Japan’s Biggest Cashless App Takes 40% Stake in Binance Japan in Bid To Drive National Web3 Adoption

Key Takeaways

PayPay, Japan’s largest digital payments app, has taken a 40% stake in Binance Japan.

The alliance will give 70 million PayPay users direct access to crypto services.

The move highlights Japan’s push to bridge regulated finance and Web3 adoption.

PayPay Corporation, the SoftBank-backed mobile payments giant with more than 70 million users, has acquired a 40% equity stake in Binance Japan, the licensed Japanese arm of the global exchange.

The deal makes Binance Japan an equity-method affiliate of PayPay. While financial terms were not disclosed, the alliance could become one of the most consequential collaborations in Japan’s attempt to expand its role in the global crypto economy.

Japan’s Crypto Calculus

Japan has long stood out for strict financial oversight, with the Financial Services Agency (FSA) creating one of the most robust licensing regimes for crypto.

Yet, adoption of digital assets has lagged behind the regulatory framework. The PayPay–Binance partnership could change that.

By embedding crypto into a service already used daily for peer-to-peer transfers, cashless retail payments, and online shopping, it provides the kind of mainstream access that exchanges alone have struggled to achieve.

Takeshi Chino, General Manager of Binance Japan, framed the deal as a turning point:

“This strategic alliance represents a significant step toward the future of digital finance in Japan. By combining PayPay’s scale with Binance’s technology, we will make Web3 more accessible to people across the country and deliver secure, seamless digital asset services.”

From Payments to Web3 Onramps

The first phase of integration will allow Binance Japan users to buy crypto using PayPay Money and withdraw directly into the app’s digital wallet.

That positions crypto alongside fiat in an environment already trusted by tens of millions of Japanese households.

Future plans include co-developing blockchain-based payments and potentially enabling PayPay customers to purchase Binance’s native token, BNB, or other assets directly through the app.

For Binance, the move secures access to a highly regulated but strategically important market. For PayPay, it creates new incentives to keep users within its ecosystem while extending its role into Web3 finance.

The Bigger Picture

The partnership reflects a broader trend across Asia: major financial and technology firms weaving blockchain into existing financial infrastructure rather than positioning it as a parallel system.

Japan, with its conservative but forward-looking regulators, is becoming a testbed for these integrations.

For Binance, still recovering from its regulatory battles in the U.S. and Europe, the Japanese foothold adds legitimacy.

For PayPay, the tie-up is a chance to move beyond payments into digital asset services without building its own exchange infrastructure.

Whether the partnership drives the mainstream adoption of crypto in Japan will depend on execution.

But with 70 million users now just one tap away from Web3 services, the scale of the opportunity is hard to ignore.