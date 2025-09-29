Former PayPal Lead David Knox Moves to Hyperliquid-Dedicated Treasury Hyperion as it Scales HYPE Portfolio

David Knox, a heavyweight from global payments behemoth PayPal, is making an ambitious career move and has become the Chief Financial Officer of Hyperliquid-centric Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) firm, Hyperion DeFi.
As per Bloomberg , PayPal’s former Head of Capital Markets and Head of Finance for Global Credit and Financial Services, David Knox, has been appointed the CFO of Hyperion DeFi Inc.
It’s a DAT firm dedicated to the ongoing acquisition of HYPE tokens, the native crypto of Hyperliquid, a rapidly growing decentralized exchange (DEX).
Knox had only spent a couple of years at PayPal, and prior to this, he’d been vice president of SoFi Technologies and director for asset-backed finance for Cantor Fitzgerald.
After going “down the rabbit hole” with Hyperliquid, Knox explains that he developed the “strong” view that it’s an “incredible opportunity to be at the cutting edge of financial innovation”, which is something he believes will never happen again in his career.
Most recently, the firm announced an additional $10 million acquisition, raising its total holdings to 1,712,195 HYPE worth roughly $79 million, with HYPE priced at $46.09.
Purchased at an average of $48.25 per token, Hyperion’s HYPE treasury carries an unrealized profit of approximately $13.4 million.
This currently makes Hyperion’s treasury the largest of its kind, far outpacing Lion Group Holding’s 128,929 HYPE stash.
Crypto treasuries are a rapidly emerging trend in institutional adoption.
Having pioneered the Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, Michael Saylor’s Strategy is the trend-setter, and others such as Metaplanet are hoping to replicate its success.
But now, the appeal has spread beyond the biggest crypto on the market, and firms are vying to acquire billions of dollars in altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Sui (SUI), and Binance Coin (BNB).
They often begin as pre-existing companies that are already publicly traded on major stock exchanges like the Nasdaq.
Hyperion used to be known as Eyenovia, and its primary business was in developing pharmaceuticals and devices for eye care. It rebranded to Hyperion DeFi Inc., and changed its ticker symbol to HYPD on the Nasdaq in July 2025.
Dozens of other companies are making similar moves and are either converting their often-struggling business into a crypto treasure trove or launching entirely new entities for their DAT ambitions.
Some firms are opting to continue their main business line while adopting DAT strategies.
For example, Upexi is a firm specializing in consumer retail supply chains. Recently, it announced it had managed to offset its yearly business losses with the paper gains it made from its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy.