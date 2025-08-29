Crypto Market Slips Under Pressure Ahead of Record $15B Bitcoin, Ethereum Options Expiry

Key Takeaways
Crypto traders entered Friday on edge, with the market weighed down by a sense of anticipation rather than outright selling.
Instead of chasing fresh highs, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) held in narrow ranges as billions in expiring options contracts threatened to tilt short-term momentum.
Across the board, altcoins mirrored the mood, slipping into the red while investors waited to see how the expiry drama would play out.
The crypto market experienced mild declines on Friday as traders grew cautious ahead of a record derivatives expiry.
At the time of writing, the total crypto market cap fell by 1.2% to $3.86 trillion, while 24-hour trading volumes dropped by 7.2% to $161 billion.
Leading assets mirrored the subdued tone:
The declines come as the market braces for one of the largest options expiries in crypto history.
On Friday, $11.7 billion worth of Bitcoin and $3.2 billion worth of Ethereum options are expiring.
These expiries have historically shaped short-term price action as prominent positions unwind and settlement pressures mount.
Analysts identified $102,000 for BTC and $3,800 for ETH as the “max pain” levels—strike zones where the most significant number of options contracts would expire worthless.
Prices often gravitate toward these levels before expiry, a pattern that was once again visible in Bitcoin and Ethereum’s muted movement.
This week’s Bitcoin options expiry has a put/call ratio of 0.79, showing more long contracts than shorts.
The max pain point is $116,000, where most losses will cluster.
Open interest is heaviest at $140,000 ($2.8 billion overall) on Deribit , with another $1.9 billion each at $120,000 and $130,000 strikes.
Short sellers still favor $110,000 and $95,000. Bitcoin futures OI has slipped to $81 billion, down from record highs, per CoinGlass .
Greeks Live noted traders are focused on BTC’s $112,000 resistance and the potential volatility spillover from Nvidia’s earnings.
It added that some felt “relief that 112P positions were saved,” while others flagged weakness in ETH.
Alongside BTC, about 697,000 Ethereum contracts are expiring, worth $3.2 billion notional. The max pain is $3,800, and the put/call ratio is 0.76.
Options are derivative contracts that give investors the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) assets at specified prices before a set date. In crypto, options expiry can have a significant impact:
As crypto paused, traditional markets kept climbing.
The S&P 500 hit fresh reThe cords , powered by month-end inflows and no derivative overhangs, while Bitcoin and peers stayed flat, waiting for options expiry to pass.
The S&P 500 gained 0.3% to close at 6,497.88, setting another all-time high.
The Nasdaq rose by 0.5% to 21,705.67, also a record, and the Dow Jones increased by 0.1% to 45,587.83.
AI optimism fueled the rally, even after Nvidia’s earnings beat but left some investors cautious.
Revenue jumped 56% year-over-year, with net income at $26.42 billion, but shares slipped nearly 1% after the company excluded potential China sales from forecasts.
Markets still read the report as confirmation that AI demand remains strong, extending equities’ record-breaking run.