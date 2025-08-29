Search
4 min read

Crypto Market Slips Under Pressure Ahead of Record $15B Bitcoin, Ethereum Options Expiry

Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
By Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
Edited by Insha Zia
Crypto market faces options expiry

Options expiry is hitting crypto market, while S&P 500 reaches a new high. What's next? | Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • On Friday, $11.7 billion in Bitcoin and $3.2 billion in Ethereum options are set to expire.
  • The “max pain” levels were identified at $102,000 for BTC and $2,200 for ETH.
  • The broader crypto market experienced a downturn, with several altcoins seeing mild declines.

Crypto traders entered Friday on edge, with the market weighed down by a sense of anticipation rather than outright selling.

Instead of chasing fresh highs, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) held in narrow ranges as billions in expiring options contracts threatened to tilt short-term momentum.

Across the board, altcoins mirrored the mood, slipping into the red while investors waited to see how the expiry drama would play out.

Expiry Looms Large Over Crypto Markets

The crypto market experienced mild declines on Friday as traders grew cautious ahead of a record derivatives expiry.

At the time of writing, the total crypto market cap fell by 1.2% to $3.86 trillion, while 24-hour trading volumes dropped by 7.2% to $161 billion.

Bitcoin price performance
Bitcoin lost strength on Friday. | Credit: CoinMarketCap

Leading assets mirrored the subdued tone:

The declines come as the market braces for one of the largest options expiries in crypto history.

On Friday, $11.7 billion worth of Bitcoin and $3.2 billion worth of Ethereum options are expiring.

These expiries have historically shaped short-term price action as prominent positions unwind and settlement pressures mount.

Analysts identified $102,000 for BTC and $3,800 for ETH as the “max pain” levels—strike zones where the most significant number of options contracts would expire worthless.

Prices often gravitate toward these levels before expiry, a pattern that was once again visible in Bitcoin and Ethereum’s muted movement.

Options Expiry Caps Crypto’s Upside Near Key Levels

This week’s Bitcoin options expiry has a put/call ratio of 0.79, showing more long contracts than shorts.

The max pain point is $116,000, where most losses will cluster.

Open interest is heaviest at $140,000 ($2.8 billion overall) on Deribit , with another $1.9 billion each at $120,000 and $130,000 strikes.

Short sellers still favor $110,000 and $95,000. Bitcoin futures OI has slipped to $81 billion, down from record highs, per CoinGlass .

Open interest by strike price
Open interest by strike price. | Credit: Deribit

Greeks Live noted traders are focused on BTC’s $112,000 resistance and the potential volatility spillover from Nvidia’s earnings.

It added that some felt “relief that 112P positions were saved,” while others flagged weakness in ETH.

Alongside BTC, about 697,000 Ethereum contracts are expiring, worth $3.2 billion notional. The max pain is $3,800, and the put/call ratio is 0.76. 

Why Options Matter in Crypto

Options are derivative contracts that give investors the right, but not the obligation, to buy (call) or sell (put) assets at specified prices before a set date. In crypto, options expiry can have a significant impact:

  • Max Pain Theory: Prices often gravitate toward the strike price where most options expire worthless.
  • Short-Term Price Suppression: Anticipation of expiry can stall rallies or deep drops, as market participants hedge or unwind strategies.
  • Volatility Spikes Post-Expiry: Once contracts settle, price swings can accelerate. Crypto prices tend to trade range-bound until that unfolding occurs.

Stocks Rally While Crypto Watches

As crypto paused, traditional markets kept climbing.

The S&P 500 hit fresh reThe cords , powered by month-end inflows and no derivative overhangs, while Bitcoin and peers stayed flat, waiting for options expiry to pass.

The S&P 500 gained 0.3% to close at 6,497.88, setting another all-time high.

The Nasdaq rose by 0.5% to 21,705.67, also a record, and the Dow Jones increased by 0.1% to 45,587.83.

S&P 500 performance
S&P 500 reached a new record high. | Credit: Yahoo! Finance

AI optimism fueled the rally, even after Nvidia’s earnings beat but left some investors cautious.

Revenue jumped 56% year-over-year, with net income at $26.42 billion, but shares slipped nearly 1% after the company excluded potential China sales from forecasts.

Markets still read the report as confirmation that AI demand remains strong, extending equities’ record-breaking run.

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo began his career as an investigative journalist in Italy, where he contributed to both local and national newspapers, focusing on various financial sectors. Upon relocating to London, he worked as an analyst for Fitch's CapitalStructure and later as a Senior Reporter for Alliance News. In 2017, Giuseppe transitioned to covering cryptocurrency-related news, producing documentaries and articles on Bitcoin and other emerging digital currencies. He also played a pivotal role in establishing the academy for a cryptocurrency exchange website. Crypto remained his primary area of interest throughout his tenure as a writer for ThirdFloor.
