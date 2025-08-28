Nvidia Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations but Crypto Markets Still Take a Hit

Key Takeaways
Nvidia (NVDA) smashed expectations again with revenue up more than 50%, fueling Wall Street’s AI optimism.
However, despite the amazing numbers, Bitcoin (BTC) sank to a seven-week low before bouncing back above $112,000.
Nvidia posted better-than-expected second-quarter results , reporting $1.05 adjusted EPS, higher than $1.01 expected.
Revenue was $46.74 billion, up from the estimated $46.06 billion .
The company forecasts revenue of $54 billion for the third quarter, above the $53.1 billion consensus, though it excludes potential H20 chip sales to China.
The revenue climb marks the ninth consecutive quarter of over 50% growth. Net income rose 59% to $26.42 billion.
Data-center revenue, which powers Nvidia’s market dominance, rose by 56% to $41.1 billion—slightly missing StreetAccount’s $41.34 billion estimate.
Within that, GPUs brought in $33.8 billion, while networking components jumped to $7.3 billion.
Notably, Nvidia had no H20 shipments to China this quarter. Still, it sold $180 million of H20 inventory to a non-China customer and flagged potential $2–5 billion H20 revenue ahead if allowed.
Despite beating the market expectations, NVDA stock fell by 0.1% during the ordinary trading and is down by 1.3% to $179.31 in pre-market activity.
Bitcoin fell to about $110,000 after Nvidia’s report, its lowest in seven weeks, triggering more than $900 million in leveraged liquidations .
The broader crypto market slipped nearly 2%, while traders braced for U.S. economic data.
Daily BTC volatility jumped from 15% to 38%, while ETH volatility surged from 41% to 70%.
Options markets showed the strongest demand for downside protection, with 25-delta skew turning negative for both coins.
Analysts flagged possible retests of $100,000 for BTC and $4,000 for ETH by late September, with key support at $103,700 and $100,800.
Bitcoin’s dominance, once at 66.30% in June, has dropped sharply, while Ethereum’s has risen in a parabolic rally toward 14.7% dominance.
Chart patterns suggest ETH could be topping, while BTC may be nearing a bounce.
Cryptocurrency markets showed signs of recovery soon after, with Bitcoin climbing past $112,000 and lifting sentiment across the sector.
Ethereum (ETH) also gained, rising above $4,500, while Cronos led altcoin gains by more than 60%.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $112,760.94, up by 1.3% in 24 hours. It has a market cap of $2.24 trillion and a trading volume of $4.93 billion.
BTC moved between $110,400 and $113,100 over the past day, according to CoinMarketCap .
Despite the rebound, Bitcoin remains about 9% below its Aug. 14 peak of $113,123. Analysts caution that upcoming U.S. jobless claims and GDP data could steer market direction.