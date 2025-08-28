Search
Ethereum ETF $300M Inflows Outshine Bitcoin Funds, Again
Ethereum ETF $300M Inflows Outshine Bitcoin Funds, Again

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Ethereum ETFs reign supreme.

Ethereum ETFs outpace Bitcoin funds. | Credit: Mike Campbell/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs hold $30.17 billion in total net assets, representing 5.44% of ETH’s market cap.
  • Ethereum is trading up 7.45% in the past week at $4,609.
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs hold $144.57 billion in total net assets, or 6.46% of BTC’s market cap.

U.S. spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continue to overpower Bitcoin (BTC) funds as major investors pour hundreds of millions of dollars into the world’s second-most valuable cryptocurrency.

Ethereum ETFs

Ethereum ETFs pulled $307.2 million in daily total net inflows on Aug. 27, 2025, bringing this week’s total to $898.91 million so far.

Note, today’s figure excludes the 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (CETH), which has yet to update flow data.

It also marks day four of an inflow streak now totaling over $1.52 billion.

Ethereum ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

Having drawn $3.69 billion in monthly total net inflows, ETH funds have charted their second-best performing month since launching, which follows a month after July, when they tallied a record-setting $5.43 billion in cumulative net inflows.

Since mid-May, institutional investors have increasingly and aggressively poured into ETH ETFs, tripling their combined total net assets from May’s $9.45 billion to $29.89 billion today.

The action has served the ETH token well, which, since May, has more than doubled in price.

Furthermore, despite significant volatility with Bitcoin and the broader crypto market, ETH has outperformed the competition, rising 7.35% to $4,609 in the past week.

Bitcoin ETFs

As per SoSoValue, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have tallied a modest $81.25 million in daily total net inflows.

This marks a third consecutive day of inflows totaling $388.45 million.

Bitcoin ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

Bitcoin funds began August with huge outflows, shedding over $1.3 billion in three days of trading between Aug. 1 and Aug. 4.

Though investors began to rally in the weeks that followed, inflows were muted as ETH dominance took hold. Then, BTC funds ended the week of Aug. 22 with $1.17 billion in weekly net outflows, their worst since February.

Naturally, Bitcoin’s price has wavered under the bearish pressure, forcing it down from its $120,000 highs to as low as $110,000. It’s effectively traded sideways throughout August, and has seen an overall decline of 4.63% in the past 30 days.

