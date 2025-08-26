Search
Crypto Investment Products Just Had Their Worst Week in Months: CoinShares Report
Crypto Investment Products Just Had Their Worst Week in Months: CoinShares Report

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Crypto investment funds saw $1.4B in outflows last week as Fed policy jitters shook markets.

Crypto investment funds saw $1.4B in outflows last week as Fed policy jitters shook markets. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Crypto investment products faced $1.43 billion in outflows last week, the largest since March 2025.
  • Bitcoin products alone lost $1 billion, while Ethereum products shed $440 million.
  • Market swings reflected shifting expectations around U.S. Federal Reserve policy.

Crypto investment products saw their heaviest withdrawals in months last week, as global markets reacted to shifting signals from the Federal Reserve.

The $1.43 billion in outflows, recorded during the week ending Aug. 25, marks the largest weekly loss since March 2025.

The week played out in two stark halves: heavy selling early on as fears of higher-for-longer rates rattled investors, followed by a sharp rebound in sentiment after Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone at Jackson Hole.

By the end of the week, inflows had partially offset the damage, with $594 million flowing back into crypto funds.

Bitcoin Bears the Brunt

Bitcoin-linked products were hit hardest, with more than $1 billion in net outflows over the week, according to CoinShares’ report.

Despite being the asset of choice for institutional inflows since ETFs were approved in 2024, Bitcoin’s dominance also leaves it highly exposed to sudden macro shifts.

Ethereum products fared comparatively better, losing $440 million during the same period.

Even so, ETH-focused funds remain net positive for the month, with $2.5 billion in inflows so far—an indication that investors are diversifying their exposure beyond Bitcoin.

Europe Bucks the Trend

Outflows were concentrated in the United States, which accounted for most of the weekly decline.

In contrast, Europe showed resilience: Germany and Switzerland both posted modest inflows, at $16.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively.

Volumes Surge as Sentiment Splits

Trading activity spiked despite the withdrawals.

Exchange-traded product volumes hit $38 billion last week, about 50% above the 2025 average, reflecting how divisive Fed policy speculation has become.

For now, crypto flows remain a barometer of monetary expectations.

Rate cuts, such as the 50 basis-point move in September 2024, tend to spark strong inflows, while hawkish signals trigger retreats.

With inflation data due and Fed decisions looming, crypto markets are bracing for another turbulent stretch.

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018.
