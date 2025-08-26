Crypto Investment Products Just Had Their Worst Week in Months: CoinShares Report

Key Takeaways
Crypto investment products saw their heaviest withdrawals in months last week, as global markets reacted to shifting signals from the Federal Reserve.
The $1.43 billion in outflows, recorded during the week ending Aug. 25, marks the largest weekly loss since March 2025.
The week played out in two stark halves: heavy selling early on as fears of higher-for-longer rates rattled investors, followed by a sharp rebound in sentiment after Fed Chair Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone at Jackson Hole.
By the end of the week, inflows had partially offset the damage, with $594 million flowing back into crypto funds.
Bitcoin-linked products were hit hardest, with more than $1 billion in net outflows over the week, according to CoinShares’ report.
Despite being the asset of choice for institutional inflows since ETFs were approved in 2024, Bitcoin’s dominance also leaves it highly exposed to sudden macro shifts.
Ethereum products fared comparatively better, losing $440 million during the same period.
Even so, ETH-focused funds remain net positive for the month, with $2.5 billion in inflows so far—an indication that investors are diversifying their exposure beyond Bitcoin.
Outflows were concentrated in the United States, which accounted for most of the weekly decline.
In contrast, Europe showed resilience: Germany and Switzerland both posted modest inflows, at $16.3 million and $3.2 million, respectively.
Trading activity spiked despite the withdrawals.
Exchange-traded product volumes hit $38 billion last week, about 50% above the 2025 average, reflecting how divisive Fed policy speculation has become.
For now, crypto flows remain a barometer of monetary expectations.
Rate cuts, such as the 50 basis-point move in September 2024, tend to spark strong inflows, while hawkish signals trigger retreats.
With inflation data due and Fed decisions looming, crypto markets are bracing for another turbulent stretch.