Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / South Korea’s Billion-Won Crypto Investor Club Expands Amid Mass Adoption
News
3 min read

South Korea’s Billion-Won Crypto Investor Club Expands Amid Mass Adoption

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Over 10,000 South Koreans now hold over 1B won in crypto, with one in five citizens investing.

Over 10,000 South Koreans now hold over 1B won in crypto, with one in five citizens investing. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • South Korea’s crypto participation continues to surge.
  • Roughly one in five Koreans has invested in crypto.
  • Young adults hold the largest average crypto balances among all age groups.

South Korea has quietly become one of the world’s biggest crypto strongholds.

From high-net-worth investors stacking millions in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to twenty-somethings allocating more than any other age group, crypto ownership has embedded itself into the country’s financial culture.

Today, one in five Koreans holds crypto, and more than 10,000 people have balances exceeding 1 billion won ($710,000–$750,000).

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Who Holds the Most

Demographics reveal a generationally diverse investor base.

The largest share of high-value holders is in their 50s, accounting for nearly 37% of the total, followed by those in their 40s and 60s. Yet the most striking data point lies with the country’s youngest investors.

Despite making up just 137 of South Korea’s billionaire-won crypto holders, people in their 20s have the highest average holdings, with balances averaging 2.69 billion won ($1.92 million).

This outsized allocation underscores the younger generation’s willingness to treat crypto not as a side bet, but as a primary investment vehicle.

South Korea’s Crypto Tax Clock Is Ticking

For now, South Korea remains a crypto tax haven.

Gains on crypto are untaxed, a sharp contrast to equities, where holdings over 1 billion won are subject to a 20%–30% capital gains levy. But that advantage won’t last much longer.

After repeated delays, a 20% tax on annual crypto income over 50 million won ($35,900) will finally take effect in January 2026.

The policy shift could accelerate portfolio rebalancing in the months ahead, as investors weigh crypto’s relative appeal against heavily taxed stocks.

Upbit Dominates South Korea’s Crypto Market

South Korea’s exchange landscape is consolidating around a clear leader.

Upbit, the largest platform in the country, holds 52% of overall market share.

Among the wealthiest investors—those with more than 1 billion won in crypto—its dominance is even more pronounced, capturing 76% of their business.

In total, 10.87 million South Koreans hold crypto accounts, a staggering figure that equates to one in five citizens. Collectively, they own digital assets worth more than 111 trillion won ($82 billion).

A Conservative but Pro-Crypto Nation

South Korea has long been one of the strictest yet most crypto-friendly jurisdictions in Asia.

The country enforces stringent anti-money-laundering and compliance requirements but has stopped short of introducing a sweeping regulatory framework.

Taxation has been one of the fiercest policy battlegrounds. Proposals once floated rates as high as 50%, but lawmakers ultimately settled on a 20% levy, aligning digital assets more closely with other forms of capital gains.

With the election of a pro-crypto president who has pledged to advance legislation on stablecoins and exchange-traded funds, expectations for a more progressive regulatory environment are building.

Investors—particularly younger ones—are betting that the next phase of South Korea’s crypto story will be defined by growth, mainstream acceptance, and a steady inflow of institutional money.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Hana Bank signs an MOU with USDC issuer Circle as South Korea accelerates plans for a won-based stablecoin.
    Crypto
    August 12, 2025 12:32 PM

    Korea’s Stablecoin Craze Heats Up as Banks and Fintechs Race To Cash In

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    South Korean banks are laying the groundwork for won-pegged stablecoins as lawmakers have made legalizing them a priority.
    Crypto
    August 5, 2025 1:32 PM

    GENIUS Act Spurs South Korea Stablecoin Strategy, KB Kookmin Files 81 Trademarks

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Emerging stablecoin regulations in Asia that emphasize local currency-denominated coins could reshape foreign exchange markets.
    Crypto
    July 30, 2025 2:00 PM

    New Stablecoin Rules in Hong Kong and Korea Spark Opportunity for Stablecoin FX

    James Morales
    James Morales
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!