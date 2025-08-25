South Korea’s Billion-Won Crypto Investor Club Expands Amid Mass Adoption

Key Takeaways
South Korea has quietly become one of the world’s biggest crypto strongholds.
From high-net-worth investors stacking millions in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to twenty-somethings allocating more than any other age group, crypto ownership has embedded itself into the country’s financial culture.
Today, one in five Koreans holds crypto, and more than 10,000 people have balances exceeding 1 billion won ($710,000–$750,000).
Demographics reveal a generationally diverse investor base.
The largest share of high-value holders is in their 50s, accounting for nearly 37% of the total, followed by those in their 40s and 60s. Yet the most striking data point lies with the country’s youngest investors.
Despite making up just 137 of South Korea’s billionaire-won crypto holders, people in their 20s have the highest average holdings, with balances averaging 2.69 billion won ($1.92 million).
This outsized allocation underscores the younger generation’s willingness to treat crypto not as a side bet, but as a primary investment vehicle.
For now, South Korea remains a crypto tax haven.
Gains on crypto are untaxed, a sharp contrast to equities, where holdings over 1 billion won are subject to a 20%–30% capital gains levy. But that advantage won’t last much longer.
After repeated delays, a 20% tax on annual crypto income over 50 million won ($35,900) will finally take effect in January 2026.
The policy shift could accelerate portfolio rebalancing in the months ahead, as investors weigh crypto’s relative appeal against heavily taxed stocks.
South Korea’s exchange landscape is consolidating around a clear leader.
Upbit, the largest platform in the country, holds 52% of overall market share.
Among the wealthiest investors—those with more than 1 billion won in crypto—its dominance is even more pronounced, capturing 76% of their business.
In total, 10.87 million South Koreans hold crypto accounts, a staggering figure that equates to one in five citizens. Collectively, they own digital assets worth more than 111 trillion won ($82 billion).
South Korea has long been one of the strictest yet most crypto-friendly jurisdictions in Asia.
The country enforces stringent anti-money-laundering and compliance requirements but has stopped short of introducing a sweeping regulatory framework.
Taxation has been one of the fiercest policy battlegrounds. Proposals once floated rates as high as 50%, but lawmakers ultimately settled on a 20% levy, aligning digital assets more closely with other forms of capital gains.
With the election of a pro-crypto president who has pledged to advance legislation on stablecoins and exchange-traded funds, expectations for a more progressive regulatory environment are building.
Investors—particularly younger ones—are betting that the next phase of South Korea’s crypto story will be defined by growth, mainstream acceptance, and a steady inflow of institutional money.