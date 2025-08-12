Search
3 min read

Crypto ETFs Net $1.2B as Ethereum Resurrects Market Bull Run

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Ethereum ETFs rally the market.

Ethereum ETF activity fuels the market's surge. | Credit: Zhou Quan/VCG via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs command $154.42 billion in net assets, or 6.48% of BTC’s market cap.
  • Ethereum has been trading up over 45% for the past 30 days at $4,300.
  • Ethereum ETFs hold $25.71 billion in net assets, representing 4.77% of ETH’s market cap.

U.S. spot Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are riding high as they tally record-breaking inflows as investors slowly pull away from Bitcoin (BTC) funds.

Ethereum ETFs

As per SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs have broken records with a massive $1.02 billion in daily total net inflows on Aug. 11, 2025, marking their single largest day of inflows since launching.

Ethereum ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

Having garnered over $5.4 billion in monthly total net inflows throughout July, their most successful month, ETH ETF investors briefly pulled away from funds, resulting in a two-day outflow totaling over $617 million.

Despite these exits, momentum gathered in the days that followed as funds maintained their bullish trajectory. Funds are now on track to chart a fourteenth consecutive week of net inflows.

Having underperformed Bitcoin ETFs since launching, ETH funds are relishing in renewed investor interest, which has seen ETH’s price climb by over 45% to $4,302 in the past month.

Bitcoin ETFs

According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs’ inflows and outflows have cooled off considerably, having recorded $178.15 million in daily net inflows. It marks day four of a solid inflow streak that now totals $954.27 million.

Bitcoin ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

Similar to Ethereum funds, BTC ETFs notched a record-breaking $6.02 billion in monthly total net inflows in July after an incredible run that propelled BTC upwards of $120,000.

However, flows have been muted in August, as all attention is on ETH ETFs, which have so far yielded negative flows for BTC funds for the first time since March.

So far in August, BTC ETFs are running red with $387.34 million in monthly total net outflows.

This has seen BTC’s price float between $117,000 and $120,000 for the past 30 days, recording lows of around $112,000 at the start of the month.

