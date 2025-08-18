Search
News
3 min read

Ethereum ETFs Take Center Stage With Record $11B Inflows, $28B in Assets

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Ethereum see's record inflows throughout 2025.

Ethereum dominates crypto investments. | credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs command $28.15 billion in net assets, representing 5.34% of ETH’s market cap.
  • Ethereum YTD inflows have reached a record $11 billion.
  • BlackRock’s Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs dominated last week’s inflows.
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs hold $151.98 billion in net assets, or 6.54% of BTC’s market cap.

Major investments into Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto products continue to break records despite the current downturn of 2025’s red-hot crypto market.

Leading the way is Ethereum (ETH), which, after a lengthy period of woeful underperformance, has become the new favorite for U.S. spot ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors.

Historical Inflows

According to the latest CoinShares report , a massive $3.75 billion poured into digital asset investment products last week, marking their fourth-largest on record.

It comes after three weeks of muted inflows and occasional outflows. Notably, these bearish weeks came after products raked in all-time-high inflows.

The report highlights that a majority of inflows found their way to a single provider, iShares, namely its wildly popular ETH ETF offering under BlackRock.

As usual, the U.S. dominated inflows, with $3.73 billion recorded. It was followed by Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia, which recorded $33.7 million, $20.9 million, and $12.1 million, respectively.

Brazil and Sweden posted $60.5 million in combined outflows.

Bitcoin products tallied modest inflows, drawing in $552 million. U.S. spot BTC ETFs represent  $547.82 million of this figure.

Ethereum products dominated once again and tallied $2.87 billion in inflows. This brings its year-to-date (YTD) inflows to a record $11 billion.

Meanwhile, altcoins also performed well. Solana (SOL) products netted $176.5 million, and Ripple (XRP) investments saw $125.9 million.

Ethereum ETFs

As per SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs have ended their historical 8-day inflow streak as funds posted a modest $59.34 million in daily net outflows on Aug. 15, 2025.

It caps off an incredible 8 days of inflows totaling around $3.7 billion for ETH funds.

Ethereum ETF daily inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

Regardless, last week was the best-performing week for ETH ETFs on record, garnering a massive $2.85 billion in weekly total net inflows.

Furthermore, whilst other funds felt the sting of massive outflows, one ETF stood above the rest, BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA ), which bagged a massive $338.09 million in net inflows on August 15.

This raises its weekly inflow total to around $2.3 billion, representing the vast majority of inflows that week.

ETHA’s dominance can’t be understated, as it’s by far the top-performing ETH fund, having tallied $12.16 billion in cumulative net inflows, and now commands $15.69 billion in net assets.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
