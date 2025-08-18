Ethereum ETFs Take Center Stage With Record $11B Inflows, $28B in Assets

Major investments into Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto products continue to break records despite the current downturn of 2025’s red-hot crypto market.
Leading the way is Ethereum (ETH), which, after a lengthy period of woeful underperformance, has become the new favorite for U.S. spot ETH exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors.
According to the latest CoinShares report , a massive $3.75 billion poured into digital asset investment products last week, marking their fourth-largest on record.
It comes after three weeks of muted inflows and occasional outflows. Notably, these bearish weeks came after products raked in all-time-high inflows.
The report highlights that a majority of inflows found their way to a single provider, iShares, namely its wildly popular ETH ETF offering under BlackRock.
As usual, the U.S. dominated inflows, with $3.73 billion recorded. It was followed by Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia, which recorded $33.7 million, $20.9 million, and $12.1 million, respectively.
Brazil and Sweden posted $60.5 million in combined outflows.
Bitcoin products tallied modest inflows, drawing in $552 million. U.S. spot BTC ETFs represent $547.82 million of this figure.
Ethereum products dominated once again and tallied $2.87 billion in inflows. This brings its year-to-date (YTD) inflows to a record $11 billion.
Meanwhile, altcoins also performed well. Solana (SOL) products netted $176.5 million, and Ripple (XRP) investments saw $125.9 million.
As per SoSoValue data, Ethereum ETFs have ended their historical 8-day inflow streak as funds posted a modest $59.34 million in daily net outflows on Aug. 15, 2025.
It caps off an incredible 8 days of inflows totaling around $3.7 billion for ETH funds.
Regardless, last week was the best-performing week for ETH ETFs on record, garnering a massive $2.85 billion in weekly total net inflows.
Furthermore, whilst other funds felt the sting of massive outflows, one ETF stood above the rest, BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA ), which bagged a massive $338.09 million in net inflows on August 15.
This raises its weekly inflow total to around $2.3 billion, representing the vast majority of inflows that week.
ETHA’s dominance can’t be understated, as it’s by far the top-performing ETH fund, having tallied $12.16 billion in cumulative net inflows, and now commands $15.69 billion in net assets.