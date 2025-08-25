Weekend Whiplash Erases Over $1B in Leveraged Crypto Positions, Jackson Hole Gains

Key Takeaways
Ethereum’s long-awaited breakout above its 2021 all-time high lasted only minutes.
On Sunday, Aug. 24, ETH ripped through $4,900 on a wave of optimism around U.S. interest rate cuts—only to reverse violently, crashing more than $400 in a matter of hours.
The sudden swing sparked chaos across crypto’s highly levered derivatives market, liquidating nearly a billion dollars in positions and leaving over 160,000 traders on the wrong side of the move.
With Bitcoin (BTC) unable to hold above $112,000 and altcoins trading mostly sideways, Ethereum’s surge and crash became the defining event of an otherwise jittery trading week.
For leveraged traders, the move was catastrophic.
According to liquidation trackers, $811 million in open interest evaporated in 24 hours, with long positions shouldering the majority of the pain.
Ethereum traders alone saw $275 million liquidated, including $186 million in longs.
Bitcoin traders weren’t spared, with $264 million liquidated—$249 million of it from long-side bets.
Shorts, who scrambled to cover during the initial pump, lost a comparatively modest $164 million.
Ethereum’s all-time high wasn’t just about crypto-native momentum.
Traders were reacting to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who at Jackson Hole hinted that rate cuts are now firmly on the table amid stubborn inflation and slowing growth.
That dovish shift reinvigorated risk appetite across equities and crypto, with ETH quickly extending gains toward the psychological $5,000 level.
However, thin weekend liquidity meant the rally was built on shaky ground.
As the move exhausted, leveraged longs were left overexposed—fuel for the subsequent crash.
Despite the weekend shakeout, sentiment remains cautiously bullish.
Analysts note that ETH’s ability to test new highs at all suggests strong underlying demand, even if short-term positioning led to outsized volatility.
A break above $5,000 remains within reach, especially if institutional flows return once September trading resumes.
Bitcoin, however, is showing less resilience.
Trading below $112,000, the market leader has yet to reclaim its key $120,000 support, leaving altcoins trapped in a choppy range.