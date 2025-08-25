Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Weekend Whiplash Erases Over $1B in Leveraged Crypto Positions, Jackson Hole Gains
News
3 min read

Weekend Whiplash Erases Over $1B in Leveraged Crypto Positions, Jackson Hole Gains

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Ethereum’s flash crash wiped out nearly $1B in crypto leverage after hitting a new ATH. Traders brace for more volatility.

Ethereum’s flash crash wiped out nearly $1B in crypto leverage after hitting a new ATH. Traders brace for more volatility. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Weekend volatility erased nearly $1 billion in leveraged crypto positions.
  • Long traders were hit hardest, with Ethereum liquidations leading the pack.
  • ETH spiked to a new ATH above $4,900 before tumbling below $4,600.

Ethereum’s long-awaited breakout above its 2021 all-time high lasted only minutes.

On Sunday, Aug. 24, ETH ripped through $4,900 on a wave of optimism around U.S. interest rate cuts—only to reverse violently, crashing more than $400 in a matter of hours.

The sudden swing sparked chaos across crypto’s highly levered derivatives market, liquidating nearly a billion dollars in positions and leaving over 160,000 traders on the wrong side of the move.

With Bitcoin (BTC) unable to hold above $112,000 and altcoins trading mostly sideways, Ethereum’s surge and crash became the defining event of an otherwise jittery trading week.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
Binance

Binance
promotions
Get a trading fee rebate voucher worth 20 USD when you register and verify your account.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 317
Claim Offer
RockWallet

RockWallet
promotions
Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 13
Claim Offer

Crypto Long Traders Get Rekt

For leveraged traders, the move was catastrophic.

According to liquidation trackers, $811 million in open interest evaporated in 24 hours, with long positions shouldering the majority of the pain.

Ethereum traders alone saw $275 million liquidated, including $186 million in longs.

Bitcoin traders weren’t spared, with $264 million liquidated—$249 million of it from long-side bets.

Shorts, who scrambled to cover during the initial pump, lost a comparatively modest $164 million.

Macro Winds Drive the Surge

Ethereum’s all-time high wasn’t just about crypto-native momentum.

Traders were reacting to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who at Jackson Hole hinted that rate cuts are now firmly on the table amid stubborn inflation and slowing growth.

That dovish shift reinvigorated risk appetite across equities and crypto, with ETH quickly extending gains toward the psychological $5,000 level.

However, thin weekend liquidity meant the rally was built on shaky ground.

As the move exhausted, leveraged longs were left overexposed—fuel for the subsequent crash.

What Comes Next

Despite the weekend shakeout, sentiment remains cautiously bullish.

Analysts note that ETH’s ability to test new highs at all suggests strong underlying demand, even if short-term positioning led to outsized volatility.

A break above $5,000 remains within reach, especially if institutional flows return once September trading resumes.

Bitcoin, however, is showing less resilience.

Trading below $112,000, the market leader has yet to reclaim its key $120,000 support, leaving altcoins trapped in a choppy range.

Top Picks for Ethereum
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    Bitcoin Crash
    Crypto
    Aug 18, 2025 | 2:32 PM UTC7 days ago

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Plunges to $115,000 in a Flash Crash Fueled by Leverage Liquidation

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Who is Scott Bessent? Former Hedge Fund Manager Now Leading the US Treasury
    Crypto
    January 13, 2025 10:27 AM

    Scott Bessent, Donald Trump’s Treasury Pick, To Liquidate $577M Hedge Fund

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Trader looking at crypto markets.
    Crypto
    December 10, 2024 9:01 AM

    Crypto Bull Run Brakes Hard as $1.7 Billion Liquidated Overnight

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!