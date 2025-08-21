Asian High-Net-Worth Investors Are Piling Into Crypto at Record Pace

Asia is experiencing a major uptick in crypto activity as its high-wealth citizens increasingly turn to digital assets and crypto investment products amid a historically bullish year.
As per Reuters , high-net-worth families and fintech entrepreneurs in Asia have begun aggressively investing in cryptocurrencies.
Bullish markets, favorable regulatory reforms, and shifting mainstream perceptions are fueling a fresh wave of global adoption.
Even China is now considering the creation of its own yuan-backed stablecoin —an extraordinary development after years of anti-crypto policy and its push to build a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
One wealth manager noted a sharp uptick in crypto-related enquiries and allocations. Jason Huang, founder of NextGen Digital Venture, said the firm raised over $100 million in just a few months.
Other firms added that families from China are planning to increase their portfolios’ crypto exposure to as much as 5%.
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which launched in the U.S. and Hong Kong last year, have served as a proving ground for Asia’s institutional investors.
Their success has helped investors warm to a wider range of crypto assets and products.
This is underscored by 2025’s record-breaking inflows, with tens of billions of dollars pouring into crypto investment vehicles so far this year.
The report highlights that other wealth managers have seen clients treat Bitcoin as a “portfolio diversifier” as a hedge against broader market uncertainty, as its performance is lowly correlated with traditional markets like stocks.
Furthermore, Hong Kong’s HashKey Capital, namely its exchange, saw an 85% uptick in new users signing up.
Indeed, Hong Kong has been working hard to establish itself as a digital assets and blockchain hub.
This effort is gathering momentum, as new, pro-crypto policies provide firms, exchanges, custodians, and tokenization platforms with clearer rules.
Now, with stablecoin regulations in place, Hong Kong, much like the U.S., has officially laid the groundwork for its burgeoning Web3, blockchain, and cryptocurrency sector to flourish.