Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Asian High-Net-Worth Investors Are Piling Into Crypto at Record Pace
News
3 min read

Asian High-Net-Worth Investors Are Piling Into Crypto at Record Pace

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Crypto an increasing priority for Asia's high net-worth investors.

Asia's wealthiest pour in to crypto. | Credit: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • High-net-worth entities in Asia are pouring into crypto at record speed.
    Hong Kong has recently passed crypto and stablecoin regulations into law.
  • Several firms are planning to launch stablecoins in Hong Kong.

Asia is experiencing a major uptick in crypto activity as its high-wealth citizens increasingly turn to digital assets and crypto investment products amid a historically bullish year.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Crypto in Asia

As per Reuters , high-net-worth families and fintech entrepreneurs in Asia have begun aggressively investing in cryptocurrencies.

Bullish markets, favorable regulatory reforms, and shifting mainstream perceptions are fueling a fresh wave of global adoption.

Even China is now considering the creation of its own yuan-backed stablecoin —an extraordinary development after years of anti-crypto policy and its push to build a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

One wealth manager noted a sharp uptick in crypto-related enquiries and allocations. Jason Huang, founder of NextGen Digital Venture, said the firm raised over $100 million in just a few months.

Other firms added that families from China are planning to increase their portfolios’ crypto exposure to as much as 5%.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which launched in the U.S. and Hong Kong last year, have served as a proving ground for Asia’s institutional investors.

Their success has helped investors warm to a wider range of crypto assets and products.

This is underscored by 2025’s record-breaking inflows, with tens of billions of dollars pouring into crypto investment vehicles so far this year.

Shifting Perceptions

The report highlights that other wealth managers have seen clients treat Bitcoin as a “portfolio diversifier” as a hedge against broader market uncertainty, as its performance is lowly correlated with traditional markets like stocks.

Furthermore, Hong Kong’s HashKey Capital, namely its exchange, saw an 85% uptick in new users signing up.

Indeed, Hong Kong has been working hard to establish itself as a digital assets and blockchain hub.

This effort is gathering momentum, as new, pro-crypto policies provide firms, exchanges, custodians, and tokenization platforms with clearer rules.

Now, with stablecoin regulations in place, Hong Kong, much like the U.S., has officially laid the groundwork for its burgeoning Web3, blockchain, and cryptocurrency sector to flourish.

You’ll Want To See This
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Fed minutes recap
    Business
    Aug 21, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC3 hours ago

    Fed July Minutes Recap: Stablecoins, Inflation, and Unemployment

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    U.S. interest rates in five years
    Business
    Aug 21, 2025 | 8:53 AM UTC3 hours ago

    Projected US Interest Rates in 5 Years: Rate Cut Chances Drop After July Minutes Release

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Japan’s Financial Services Agency prepares to approve the country’s first yen-pegged stablecoin, with fintech firm JPYC set to issue.
    Crypto
    Aug 18, 2025 | 7:04 AM UTC3 days ago

    Japan’s Yen Joins the Stablecoin Race With Landmark FSA Approval

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!