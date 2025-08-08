HashKey Says Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Boom Is Just Getting Started After 10X Growth in Q2

Key Takeaways
After more than three years of drafting, consultations, and political back-and-forth, Hong Kong’s much-anticipated stablecoin regulations are now live.
The Stablecoins Ordinance (Cap. 656), passed by the Legislative Council on May 21, 2025, came into force on Aug. 1. It lays out strict requirements for licensing, reserves, and risk controls.
The process began in January 2022, when the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) first floated its discussion paper on crypto assets and stablecoins.
That was followed by a formal consultation in January 2023, then another round of talks with the Financial Services and Treasury Bureau between December 2023 and July 2024.
The bill was gazetted in December 2024 and finally signed into law this May.
The new rules target fiat-referenced stablecoins (FRS)—tokens pegged to one or more fiat currencies or other HKMA-approved units of value.
Here are the key licensing requirements:
To understand the real-world impact, CCN spoke with Emma Shi, Director of OTC and Institutional Sales at HashKey, one of Hong Kong’s most compliant crypto exchanges.
Shi says the combination of financial infrastructure and clear rules is making Hong Kong a magnet for liquidity:
“We have the best liquidity—not just for crypto trading, but also for equities, bonds, and commodities. Hong Kong has always been a liquidity hub, and now we’re becoming a Web3 hub too.”
On stablecoin flows, the growth has been dramatic:
“I run the OTC desk at HashKey. About 80% of our flows are on- and off-ramps for stablecoins. In bear markets, we see more off-ramps, but lately flows are balanced—and growing fast. Compared to Q1 2025, volumes are up 4X. Year-over-year for Q2, they’re up more than 10X.”
With the regulations now in force, Hong Kong is positioning itself as Asia’s premier stablecoin hub. Institutional players have the legal clarity they need, and the surge in capital flows suggests global traders are taking notice.
If the early data is any sign, the city’s mix of deep liquidity, regulatory certainty, and global financial reach could make it a model for other jurisdictions trying to balance innovation with oversight.