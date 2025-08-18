Japan’s Yen Joins the Stablecoin Race With Landmark FSA Approval

Key Takeaways

Japan’s FSA is preparing to greenlight the first yen-pegged stablecoin in Q4.

JPYC, a Tokyo-based fintech, will issue the token once it secures its money transmitter license.

Global competition for local fiat-backed stablecoins is heating up.

Japan is gearing up for a major milestone in its crypto journey.

The country’s top financial regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), is set to approve the nation’s first stablecoin backed by the Japanese yen later this year.

The move signals a new chapter in Japan’s digital asset push, as the government has taken an increasingly pro-crypto stance in recent months.

Japan’s Yen Stablecoin on the Horizon

According to reports, the FSA could give its approval as soon as Q4 2025.

JPYC, a Tokyo-based fintech, will be the first to issue the token, maintaining a 1:1 peg with the yen.

The stablecoin will be backed by safe, liquid assets such as Japanese government bonds (JGBs) and bank deposits.

The token will be available for both individuals and institutions, with bank transfers directly funding digital wallets.

Built for Stability and Transparency

Unlike some stablecoins tied to private blockchains, JPYC’s token will operate on public blockchains, ensuring openness and compatibility across the broader crypto space.

To maintain trust and liquidity, JPYC must keep reserves of at least 101% of its highest weekly issuance, with deposits placed within three working days.

Over the next three years, the company aims to issue up to ¥1 trillion ($6.78 billion) worth of stablecoins.

JPYC’s growth is also backed by strong funding. It raised ¥500 million in Series A financing from local firms like Asteria and Persol, with Circle Ventures (issuer of USDC) joining as an early backer in 2021.

Japan’s Regulatory Journey

Japan began laying the groundwork for stablecoins in 2022 with amendments to its Payment Services Act, defining fiat-backed stablecoins as “Electronic Payment Instruments.”

Issuance was restricted to licensed banks, trust companies, and registered money transmitters.

By mid-2023, regulators had clarified the legal standing of stablecoins, recognizing them as “currency-denominated assets.” This ensured oversight while leaving room for innovation.

Despite being an early leader in crypto regulation, Japan had slowed its pace in recent years.

However, with global adoption accelerating—and crypto even making its way into recent election debates—Japan now looks ready to catch up.