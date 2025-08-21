Fed July Minutes Recap: Stablecoins, Inflation, and Unemployment

Key Takeaways
The Federal Reserve’s July meeting minutes show policymakers wrestling with familiar and new challenges.
Inflation remains stubbornly above target, tariffs are reshaping the near-term economic outlook, and subtle risks are emerging while the labor market continues to look strong.
Notably, the Fed also devoted unprecedented attention to stablecoins, acknowledging their growing role in payments and the broader financial system.
For the first time, stablecoins were substantively discussed in the minutes , reflecting their accelerating adoption and the following policy implications.
Fed participants noted that the recently passed GENIUS Act could spur a surge in payment stablecoin usage.
Officials agreed that stablecoins might improve efficiency across the payment system, lowering costs and speeding up settlement.
However, they also cautioned that this growth could reshape demand for safe assets like treasuries, as issuers need collateral to back their tokens.
Several members flagged risks: potential disruptions to banking, reduced clarity in monetary policy transmission, and vulnerabilities tied to how different stablecoins are collateralized.
The consensus was that stablecoins are poised to become a bigger part of the U.S. financial fabric, but they will require careful monitoring to ensure they don’t create systemic imbalances.
Inflation has lost momentum on its downward path. The Fed’s preferred measure, PCE inflation, stood at 2.5% in June, with core PCE at 2.7%—virtually unchanged from last year.
Participants agreed that tariffs were now a clear driver of higher goods prices, while services inflation showed signs of easing.
The debate was less about whether tariffs affected inflation and more about how persistent those effects would be.
Some Fed officials argued the impact would be short—a one-time price level adjustment as businesses pass on costs.
Others warned that tariffs could keep inflation elevated longer, particularly if firms face no choice but to raise prices or if supply chain disruptions worsen.
The biggest concern was that expectations might slip, undermining the Fed’s credibility and forcing a longer-term, tighter policy stance.
The U.S. labor market continues to rise, with unemployment ticking to 4.1% in June and steady job gains. Wage growth slowed slightly, increasing 3.7% over the past year.
Fed participants described the market as “at or near maximum employment,” but acknowledged fault lines that could signal a gradual cooling.
Several officials pointed to softer private payroll growth, weaker wage gains among job switchers, and higher unemployment among youth and Black workers as early warning signs.
Fed officials also flagged policy uncertainty—especially around tariffs and immigration—as a drag on hiring.
While the broad picture still looks strong, many participants emphasized that softer demand could eventually weigh on labor markets, forcing the Fed to balance inflation risks with employment risks more carefully in the months ahead.