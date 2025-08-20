Search
Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs See $1B Outflow as Investors Braces for Another Drop

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia

Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs suffer significant exits. | Credit: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs hold $146.2 billion in total net assets, representing 6.47% of BTC’s market cap.
  • Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have recorded $945.61 million in combined outflows.
  • U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs command $25.94 billion in total net assets, or 5.17% of ETH’s market cap.

U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) funds have seen almost $1 billion in combined outflows following recent market highs and growing uncertainty.

Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin ETFs have suffered significant losses with daily total net outflows of $523.31 million — excluding Invesco’s BTCO — which marks a third day of outflows now totaling $659.25 million.

Bitcoin ETF inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue

Bitcoin funds were experiencing muted inflow rates as ETH fund dominance swept the markets throughout July and August.

After tallying $6.02 billion in monthly total net inflows in July, August has, so far, been the worst-performing month for BTC funds since March.

Following today’s losses, BTC ETFs are now in the red for August, with monthly total net outflows currently sitting at $139.48 million.

Meanwhile, Ethereum funds continue to outperform.

Ethereum ETFs

As per SosoValue data, Ethereum ETFs have recorded $422.3 million in daily total net outflows — excluding Invesco — marking day three of a sizable outflow streak now totaling $678.26 million.

Ethereum ETF inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF flows. | Source: SoSoValue

The outflows come after ETH ETF products charted a historical period throughout 2025 in which they garnered more than $11 billion in net inflows.

A majority of these inflows were pulled between July and August.

In July, funds netted $5.43 billion in net inflows. So far this month, they’ve raked in $2.83 billion.

These outflows aren’t incidental. For one, ETH funds recorded unprecedented inflows, and momentum had to wane.

Some analysts posit this was largely due to investors offloading positions following recent market highs.

Furthermore, uncertainty around U.S. Federal Reserve policy ahead of Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic policy summit this Friday is further fueling bearish conditions.

Top Picks for Ethereum
Most Popular
Table of Contents
