Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs See $1B Outflow as Investors Braces for Another Drop

U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) funds have seen almost $1 billion in combined outflows following recent market highs and growing uncertainty.
Bitcoin ETFs have suffered significant losses with daily total net outflows of $523.31 million — excluding Invesco’s BTCO — which marks a third day of outflows now totaling $659.25 million.
Bitcoin funds were experiencing muted inflow rates as ETH fund dominance swept the markets throughout July and August.
After tallying $6.02 billion in monthly total net inflows in July, August has, so far, been the worst-performing month for BTC funds since March.
Following today’s losses, BTC ETFs are now in the red for August, with monthly total net outflows currently sitting at $139.48 million.
Meanwhile, Ethereum funds continue to outperform.
As per SosoValue data, Ethereum ETFs have recorded $422.3 million in daily total net outflows — excluding Invesco — marking day three of a sizable outflow streak now totaling $678.26 million.
The outflows come after ETH ETF products charted a historical period throughout 2025 in which they garnered more than $11 billion in net inflows.
A majority of these inflows were pulled between July and August.
In July, funds netted $5.43 billion in net inflows. So far this month, they’ve raked in $2.83 billion.
These outflows aren’t incidental. For one, ETH funds recorded unprecedented inflows, and momentum had to wane.
Some analysts posit this was largely due to investors offloading positions following recent market highs.
Furthermore, uncertainty around U.S. Federal Reserve policy ahead of Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole economic policy summit this Friday is further fueling bearish conditions.