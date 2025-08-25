Early Bitcoin Whale Who Received 100,000 BTC 7 Years Ago Is Dumping Billions of It for ETH

A legendary early Bitcoin (BTC) whale is making waves in the crypto markets after beginning to unload a massive portion of their holdings in exchange for Ethereum (ETH).
The move comes after Ethereum hit a new all-time high on Sunday, while Bitcoin dramatically erased its gains from its previous rally.
Ethereum has continued to lead the charge above Bitcoin over the past few weeks, driven by corporate interest and regulatory backing.
Seven years ago, an anonymous wallet received an astonishing 100,784 BTC, worth about $642 million at the time.
Today, those coins are valued at over $11.4 billion.
For years, the funds have remained largely untouched, fueling speculation about the owner’s identity and long-term intentions.
However, over the past five days, the whale has been making aggressive moves, shifting billions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin into Ethereum.
According to on-chain data, the whale has deposited roughly 22,769 BTC ($2.59 billion) to Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange, for liquidation.
With those proceeds, they purchased 472,920 ETH ($2.22 billion) spot and opened a 135,265 ETH long position ($577 million).
The dramatic move has signaled mixed reactions from the community, with some X users labeling the strategy as “crazy.”
“Bro got $11.4b+ still want to gamble here. That’s crazy,” said one user.
Others believed the purchase was a clear signal for the trajectory of Ethereum.
“I mean, talk about a signal. This is like a Vegas-sized flashing billboard just smacking everyone in the face and yet still will just overlook or not even care,” said another user.
While Bitcoin remains the most recognized cryptocurrency in the mainstream, Ethereum has been steadily building momentum and has even taken the lead in some key areas.
Ethereum has surged in the corporate world this year, with many companies aggressively buying up billions worth of ETH.
Sharplink Gaming has quickly become one of the largest institutional holders of ETH. Its treasury now holds 740,760 ETH, worth approximately $3.2 billion.
The biggest current holder, BitMine, has acquired over 1.5 million ETH, valued at approximately $6.6 billion, through aggressive purchases.