Early Bitcoin Whale Who Received 100,000 BTC 7 Years Ago Is Dumping Billions of It for ETH
Early Bitcoin Whale Who Received 100,000 BTC 7 Years Ago Is Dumping Billions of It for ETH

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
A legendary early Bitcoin whale has began to unload a massive portion of their holdings in exchange for Ethereum.

A legendary early Bitcoin whale has began to unload a massive portion of their holdings in exchange for Ethereum. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • An early wallet that received 100,784 BTC seven years ago has moved over $2.5 billion into ETH over the past few days.
  • The whale purchased nearly 473,000 ETH and opened a large long position.
  • Companies like Sharplink Gaming and BitMine have accumulated billions in ETH.

A legendary early Bitcoin (BTC) whale is making waves in the crypto markets after beginning to unload a massive portion of their holdings in exchange for Ethereum (ETH).

The move comes after Ethereum hit a new all-time high on Sunday, while Bitcoin dramatically erased its gains from its previous rally.

Ethereum has continued to lead the charge above Bitcoin over the past few weeks, driven by corporate interest and regulatory backing.

Bitcoin ‘OG’ Offloads

Seven years ago, an anonymous wallet received an astonishing 100,784 BTC, worth about $642 million at the time.

Today, those coins are valued at over $11.4 billion.

For years, the funds have remained largely untouched, fueling speculation about the owner’s identity and long-term intentions.

However, over the past five days, the whale has been making aggressive moves, shifting billions of dollars’ worth of Bitcoin into Ethereum.

Bitcoin Whale Turns to Ethereum

According to on-chain data, the whale has deposited roughly 22,769 BTC ($2.59 billion) to Hyperliquid, a decentralized exchange, for liquidation.

With those proceeds, they purchased 472,920 ETH ($2.22 billion) spot and opened a 135,265 ETH long position ($577 million).

The dramatic move has signaled mixed reactions from the community, with some X users labeling the strategy as “crazy.”

“Bro got $11.4b+ still want to gamble here. That’s crazy,” said one user.

Others believed the purchase was a clear signal for the trajectory of Ethereum.

“I mean, talk about a signal. This is like a Vegas-sized flashing billboard just smacking everyone in the face and yet still will just overlook or not even care,” said another user.

Ethereum Corporate Interest

While Bitcoin remains the most recognized cryptocurrency in the mainstream, Ethereum has been steadily building momentum and has even taken the lead in some key areas.

Ethereum has surged in the corporate world this year, with many companies aggressively buying up billions worth of ETH.

Sharplink Gaming has quickly become one of the largest institutional holders of ETH. Its treasury now holds 740,760 ETH, worth approximately $3.2 billion.

The biggest current holder, BitMine, has acquired over 1.5 million ETH, valued at approximately $6.6 billion, through aggressive purchases.

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
